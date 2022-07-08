‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ is Universal Pictures’ highest-grossing movie in Mexico – CINEMABLEND

The dinosaurs of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ ended up roaring louder than the engines of ‘Fast and Furious 7’, making the film with Bryce Dallas Howard the highest grossing movie in Mexico for Universal Pictures.

Through a statement, the company behind Minions: A Villain is Born reported that the Cretaceous drama starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill, broke the record of 779 million pesos who had kept the Vin Diesel movie.

According to a report by Canacine, Colin Trevorrow’s film (Jurassic World) has been seen by 12 million viewers, which translates into 822 million pesos. These numbers also led to Jurassic World: Dominion to the tenth position of the highest grossing films of all time in Mexico.

Since we are talking about records at the Mexican box office, you should know that above the latest installment of the dinosaurs there are films like Avengers: Age of Ultron (784 million pesos), The Avengers (828 million), joker (858 million), until reaching Avengers: Endgame (1,474 million) and the most important to date: Spider-Man: No Way Home (1,535 million).

The next time you decide to review it or see it for the first time Jurassic World: Dominionyou already know that you are facing one of the highest grossing movies in the history of Mexicowhich you can still buy your tickets here.