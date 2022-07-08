Julia Roberts in ‘The West Wing of the White House’

The smile of America stars in this descent into hell, and into idiocy, of the Nixon Administration. A fabulous look at the Watergate scandal that mercilessly satirises American politics.

“I don’t remember,” he repeatedly answered. Jeb Stuart Magruder -one of those responsible for the campaign for the re-election of Richard Nixon-before the members of the Select Committee for Presidential Campaign Activities, in charge of clarifying the raid on the headquarters of the Democratic Party at the Watergate building in Washington. Before each question from the senators, the troubled Magruder put his ear close to the mouth of his lawyer and replied: “I do not remember”.

A wonderful scene from Gaslit remember how, the day after that statement, American television broadcast a bloody gag from Sesame Street, in which a journalist connects with Cookie Monster and questions him: “Did you eat the leftover cookies?” Imitating Magruder, he listened to the whispers of his lawyer, a certain Gustavo (aka Kermit), and replied: “I don’t remember.”

Pure political satire using the Watergate affair to reveal the perpetual idiocy that seems inherent in any political administration.

Those sudden forgettings, that selective memory of Magruder (or of Juan Ignacio Zoido during the Trial of the Procés, or rodrigo rat before the commission of investigation of the activities of financial entities, or of… fill in the ellipses, the examples are infinite) parodied by Cookie Monster, puts the dot on the i and sets the tone of Gaslit. pure political satire who uses the Watergate affair to reveal the perpetual idiocy that seems inherent in all political administration.

Before the non-statements before the Committee, we have witnessed the Operation Gemstone, a clumsy conspiracy that would have shone if it had been drawn by Francisco Ibáñez, and which had its climax when five men entered, at night and treachery, the office complex that housed the headquarters of the Democratic Party to install microphones; caught red-handed for their infinite clumsiness:how hard, those times without pegasus! A seamless plan, from the point of view of their thinking heads? and of the perpetrators of it (where is Villarejo when he is needed?), who would end up taking out the re-elected president Nixon, the only one in the history of his country who resigned from office.

The portrait of the ridiculousness and imbecility that swept through the Nixon Administration is just one of the elements portrayed Gaslit. Created by Robbie Pickeringbased on the podcast Slow Burnand directed by matt rossalludes in its title to that expression, “gaslight”, that many discovered in an old George Cukor film: in dying light (1944), the character of Ingrid Bergman is constantly manipulated by her husband Charles Boyer so that question your perceptions, to alter his sense of reality and end up thinking that he has gone crazy. There is the key, of that film and of the StarzPlay miniseries that concerns us: here it is Martha Mitchell, the wife of the former attorney general of the United States and campaign manager for Nixon, the one who suffers the manipulation of her husband, of his very long executing arms and of a large part of North American society.

The series focuses on the turbulent relationship of the Mitchell couple, and allows the interpretive duel between Julia Roberts and a Sean Penn

Played by a superb Julia Roberts, she was the first who dared to link the very president of the nation with the wiretapping plot. Mrs. Mitchell’s addiction to alcohol, her addiction to Diazepam and her verbal incontinence before the press she was made an easy target, ridiculed and humiliated, with the complicity of her husband, capable of allowing, even encouraging, the savage physical aggression of one of her bodyguards. Pure gaslight suffered by a woman as brave as she is unconsciouswhich would end up opening a small window through which they would later enter Carl Bernstein Y Bob Woodward to expose and destroy all the president’s men.

Gaslit puts the focus on the turbulent relationship of the Mitchell couple, and allows the interpretive duel between Julia Roberts and an unrecognizable Sean Penn with that double chin, but it goes much further: this is a choral series with magnificent characterswhich abound in the will of their creators to build a mosaic that makes human and political misery float, framed in a historical moment but, as reality continually strives to show us, extrapolated to many others western contexts.

In the story, the Mitchells are as important as John Dean (Dan Stevens), lawyer and adviser to the White House, an unscrupulous careerist, obsessed with his brand new Porsche, who sees his priorities change when he meets and falls madly in love with maureen kane (Betty Gilpin).

As important as the Mitchells are, in the series, G. Gordon Liddy (played by a fabulous Shea Whigam). Former FBI agent, declared Nazi and ideologue of Operation Gemstone. EITHER Frank Willis (Patrick R. Walter), the troubled night watchman who, on his first day on the job, discovers the guys who have broken into the Watergate building. EITHER Angelo Lano Y Paul Magellan (who are played by Chris Messina and Carlos Valdés), a strange pair of FBI agents who tighten the fence on the political leaders of illegal espionage. EITHER Marty (Darby Camp), the teenage daughter of John and Martha Mitchell, traumatized by the battles she sees at home, by her father’s dirty tricks and her mother’s alcoholism, and who finds her escape by smoking, drinking and enjoying The seed of the devil on TV.

Gaslit it is also an act of recognition that claims the fundamental role of a silenced and dishonored woman

Gaslit is brilliant when, without missing a beat in the narrative of the political scandal and its ramifications, he broadens the perspective and puts the focus on the search for a scapegoat and in ridicule, save yourself who can: children, women and advisers first! Or when he makes a small stop along the way to recount the episode of the psychopath Liddy in prison, his mad hunt for a rat that does not let him sleep at night and his daydreams of a childhood marked by the influence of a German nanny with I like swastikas. Or to discover that the hero Frank Willis he has lost his job, converted, without eating or drinking it (“I was just doing my job,” he insists), into a political instrument and a symbol of the eternal division of the two Americas.

Structurally complex, energetic and cynical, hilarious at times, devastating as a satirical weapon, a mirror of our paranoid reality 50 years later, Gaslit It is also an act of recognition claims the fundamental role in the whole affair of a woman silenced and disgraced. The end of the miniseries, at a funeral, with a fixed shot of a flower crown that reads “Martha Was Right”, finally places her on the right side of history.