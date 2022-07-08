Julia Fox and Kim Kardashian: the celebrities spotted at Paris fashion week

Paris Fashion Week 2022 is in full swing and many celebrities including Julia Fox and Kim Kardashian are attending, attending the fashion shows of the world’s leading high-end brands including Balenciaga, Chanel, Giorgio Armani Privé and Dior.

News week take a look at the many celebs who took part in one of the fashion capitals of the world.

Kim Kardashian

A post shared by Instagram

In addition to attending the shows with her daughter, North West, and mother, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian attended the Jean Paul Gaultier show. The entrepreneur also took part in being one of the models for Balenciaga’s Haute Couture Fall 2022 show.

She shared her thanks in an Instagram post: “What an honor to be in a high fashion show! thank you @balenciaga and @demna for this amazing experience! “

Dua Lipa

A post shared by Instagram

Pop singer Dua Lipa wowed the internet with her one-shoulder yellow dress as she struttered on the runway at the Balenciaga show.

“An honor and a dream to be part of your beautiful show,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

Selena Gomez

A post shared by Instagram

The Only murders in the building star attended Paris Fashion Week wearing a high-waisted skirt alongside a white short-sleeved top by Louis Vuitton.

Noemi Campbell

A post shared by Instagram

Walking into the Balenciaga show, supermodel Naomi Campbell stunned onlookers with a big black dress with matching gloves.

“Thank you for letting me into your seemingly flawless and flawless world, I was so nervous I wouldn’t walk in the door, but your awesome team and my Seanstress assured me that everything was tested, PRECISELY, it was an honor to walk through. @balenciaga’s home for the first time in my career, ”Campbell wrote on Instagram.

Giulia Volpe

Julia Fox attended Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Fall / Winter 2022-2023 fashion show wearing a black leather jacket dress, gloves and boots.

Nicole Kidman

A post shared by Instagram

Actress Nicole Kidman took part in the Balenciaga show in a metallic silver floor length dress with matching gloves and shoes. Her husband, Keith Urban, was there in support.

Rina Sawayama, Hunter Schafer and Emma Watson

On 4th July Rina Sawayama, Hunter Schafer and Emma Watson attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall / Winter 2022-2023 fashion show. The trio sat next to each other in the front row.

Other celebrities attending the show were Rita Ora, Anitta and Karlie Kloss.

Taraji P. Henson

A post shared by Instagram

Taraji P. Henson attended the Chanel Haute Couture show on July 5th.

“Paris owes me nothing,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Other celebrities in attendance include Leslie Mann, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Keira Knightley, and Sigourney Weaver.

Zoe Saldana

Guardians of the Galaxy And Avatar star Zoe Saldana attends the Dior Haute Couture Fall / Winter 2022-2023 show on Monday 4th July. She posed for photographs wearing a long patterned skirt with a matching layered top.

Other celebrities spotted at the Dior show were Lily Aldridge, Naomi Watts, Liza Koshy, Maye Musk, and Sigourney Weaver.