Jordan Peel’s ‘Nope’ Arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood

The Original Set of Jupiter’s Claim, From Jordan Peele’s New Horror Film “Nope,” Will Be Exclusively Presented at Universal Studios Hollywood as a New Studio Tour Attraction, Beginning Friday, July 22, Alongside the Theatrical Premiere of the tape.

The elaborate set was created by production designer Ruth DeJong after it was carefully disassembled in post-production and transported to studios in Southern California, where it was completely rebuilt with original details and props from the film.

The concept of the set’s integration into the Studio Tour began during the start of production in partnership with the filmmakers, working closely with Universal Creative at Universal Studios Hollywood to ensure its authenticity and accuracy.

This marks the first time an attraction of this kind has opened on the same day as the launch of a film production. It will take place in the backyard of the studios along with a number of other iconic movie sets including Steven Spielberg’s “War of the Worlds,” the home of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho,” and the Courtyard Square of Robert Zemeckis’s “Back to the Future.”

“I remember visiting Universal Studios when I was 12 years old and being mesmerized. That experience reinforced my passion and desire to one day join the meta magic of ‘life behind the scenes’. Since then, I have been fortunate to direct three films for Universal,” said Jordan Peele. “It’s a privilege to honor these collaborations with my fellow studio members and cast and crew members, as well as to be able to share Jupiter’s Claim with fans.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Jordan Peele and bring a piece of his groundbreaking film to Universal Studios Hollywood for our guests to experience,” said Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Universal Studios Hollywood. “Jordan’s creativity and ingenuity have produced thought-provoking films, and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase his original Jupiter’s Claim set as a permanent centerpiece attraction on the Studio Tour, giving our guests a front row seat. to enjoy the authentic magic of cinema”.

Jordan Peele redefined modern horror with the blockbusters “Get Out” and “Us.” Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare. Written, directed and produced by Peele, “Nope” reunites the filmmaker with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out,” “Judas and the Black Messiah”), who is joined by Keke Palmer (“Hustlers,” “Alice” ) and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (“Minari,” “Okja”) as residents of a lonely California ravine who become witnesses to a strange and chilling discovery.

Jupiter’s Claim, located in the Santa Clarita Valley, is a fictional theme park based on the history and demure aesthetics of the Gold Rush era. Operated with immense pride by former child star Ricky “Jupe” Park, it is becomes a pivotal setting as the characters seek to investigate mysterious and unexplained phenomena. More reports here.