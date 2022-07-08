Johnny Depp to star in the movie about King Louis XV for Netflix

Do you remember the mythical phrase of Antonia San Juan in the one that is coming? That of: ‘Estela Reynolds returns to the plats!’. Well, the same thing happened with Johnny Depp after winning the trial against Amber Heard. The former actor of Pirates of the Caribbean has already confirmed his next film as the protagonist at the hands of Netflix: the favorite, a feature film to be a historical drama about King Louis XV of France. The play will be directed by Mawenn Le Besco, whom we could already see behind the cameras of The fifth element either len, tapes of real success in criticism. The film had been trying to sell in Cannes, and has finally found its home. It had already been anticipated since 2020 that Depp would possibly end up collaborating with Netflix for some of his next projects, and that vision has now come true. Since Bloomberg He now makes sure that the actor, who charged against Hollywood because, according to him, he was being boycotted, now has a new home.







Netflix bets on Johnny Depp

It is evident that Depp is going to start participating again in blockbusters with the main majors in the industry now that his legal battles are over. The film of King Louis XV is scheduled to be released in theaters in 2023 and after about a year, will be available on Netflix. The streaming giant is beginning to release its works in theaters before passing them directly to the small screen, as will be the case with the unseen agent by the Russo brothers with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas as protagonists.

“ The actor returns to the upper echelons of cinema.

It remains to be seen if Depp can eventually recover his relationship with Disney and with Warner.. The artist lost the main sagas of him, Pirates of the Caribbean Y fantastic animals, in the past and assured that he would never work for the House of Mouse again. However, a former Disney executive confirmed that there is a possibility that the actor would return as Jack Sparrow in the following installments of the saga. Nothing is confirmed yet and neither the companies nor the actor have spoken on this matter, but everything will come with time. We still need to see Depp again as the protagonist of that historical work on Louis XV, but the wheel is already in motion again.

Font.