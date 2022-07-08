Johnny Depp to star in period film on Netflix

Johnny Depp returns to the leading roles after winning the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heardand now he will do it starring in the epic movie “La Favorite”.

Depp will play King Louis XV alongside Maiwenn Le Besco, who will direct the film and play the title character, Jeanne du Barry, King Louis’ mistress.

Le Besco has had success before, directing critically acclaimed films such as “Polisse” and “Mon Roi.”

The feature film will be filmed during these months of July and August and will be Depp’s first feature film spoken in French and whose premiere is expected in 2023.

It is said that the film will have a budget of 20 million dollars.

“La Favourite” marks Depp’s return after much of Hollywood included him in the blacklist following Heard’s domestic violence allegations.

In 2020, a British court ruled that 12 of the 14 incidents of violence claimed by Heard were “substantially true,” and Depp was subsequently forced to resign from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise at the request of Warner Bros.

Depp is reportedly in talks to star in another “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie and reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow after a $301 million offer from Disney.

Depp reportedly joked that he wouldn’t return to the “Pirates” franchise even if he was offered $300 million, prompting Disney to offer him $1 million more than that.

Netflix recently agreed with the French film industry to invest around 40 million in French films in a bid to regain interest in its productions.

The streaming giant has admitted that it expects to lose millions of subscribers this year, and the value of its shares has fallen more than 70% since the beginning of the year.

The fight with Heard seems to have no end

The actress’s lawyers Amber Heard They have asked the US justice system to annul the sentence imposed on her in the defamation trial of her ex-husband Johnny Depp and to order a new trial, local media report.

According to the appeal filed by the actress’s legal team before the Fairfax court in Virginia on July 1, the actress’s lawyers affirm that the damages awarded to Depp for the publication of an article in which Heard said, without citing her ex-husband, having been subjected to sexual violence were excessive and not supported by the evidence at trial.

They also accuse the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star of failing to meet legal requirements to prove actual malicious intent, as the evidence supported Heard’s belief that she was a “victim of abuse at the hands of Mr. Depp.”

The two Hollywood stars were found liable for libel against each other at trial last month, but the jury awarded Depp $10.3 million in damages and Heard only $2 million.

Heard’s lawyers also say that Depp and his team were unable to prove that he suffered any real financial or reputational harm as a result of Heard’s op-ed in The Washington Post, which was the basis on which the case was sustained. .

In addition, the legal team maintains that there were errors in the information about some of the jurors who acted in the hearing.

The 15th juror appears to have been born in 1970, not 1945, say his lawyers, who question whether the jury was properly vetted or qualified to act as one.



The judgment issued unanimously by the jury on July 1 maintains that three sentences written by Heard in his opinion article published in 2018 by the newspaper Washington Post they defamed him, although the actor also defamed his ex-wife on one occasion.

The jury of one of the most mediatic trials in the country in recent years, after three days of deliberations, considered that these three statements were false and were written with the aim of defaming the famous actor, despite the fact that the column did not mention at no time Depp’s name.

The actor asked his ex-partner for 50 million dollars in damages, although finally the actress will have to pay just over 10 million dollars in compensation.

For his part, Heard responded with a counterclaim in which he alleged that the actor had launched a smear campaign against him and claimed 100 million.

On the counterclaim, the jury considered that Depp defamed the actress on one occasion and Depp must pay her $2 million in compensation.

