Johnny Depp, the special guest for Camille Vasquez’s birthday | United States Celebs | Hollywood actors | nnda nnlt | FAME

After defeating his ex-wife Amber Heard in the legal process initiated against him for defamation a few months ago, the fortune of Johnny Depp begins to change, because his return to the recording sets and the tour of his musical group added another great news.

And it is that it was recently revealed that the actor of “Pirates of the Caribbean” will be one of the guests at the party of lawyer Camille Vásquez, who defended him in the trial Depp vs. heard.

As it is recalled, during the hearings, the figure of the lawyer of Latin descent stole the spotlight, to the point that it was speculated that the experienced actor would have a relationship with the woman of laws.

Camille Vásquez represented Johnny Depp in his trial against Amber Heard (Photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

THE BIRTHDAY OF CAMILLE VASQUEZ

According to the TMZ portal, the lawyer will celebrate her 38 years in a big way. And it is not for less, because the latter has been one of the best of her career, mainly because her great victory in her trial meant that she was promoted to partner in the firm where she works.

The magazine announced that Edward Owenboyfriend of Camille, prepared a surprise party for her birthday in London, where he lives and the city she visits constantly. In addition, she has prepared a list of curious activities.

Hand in hand with her partner, the San Francisco-born woman will visit Wimbledon for the cElton John and the Rolling Stones concerts.

They will then take a direct flight to Prague, Czech Republic, to attend the presentation of jeff beckwho will have Johnny Depp as a special guest.

This concert will take place on July 11, five days after Camille’s birthday, so it is unknown if the actor is preparing any surprises or dedications for his friend.

PERSONAL DATA OF CAMILLE VASQUEZ

Full name: Camille Marilia Vasquez

Date of Birth: July 6, 1984 (age 37)

July 6, 1984 (age 37) Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States

San Francisco, California, United States Occupation: A lawyer

A lawyer House of Studies: University of Southern California

University of Southern California Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Dad: Leonel Vasquez

Leonel Vasquez Mother: Mary Marilia Bridges