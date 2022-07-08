Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder: This was their romantic love story | Films

Irais M.

All about how they met, the controversial tattoo and why they broke up

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder made up one of the most iconic celebrity couples of their time. Although the public initially located them for their participation in Scissorhands (1990), the crush actually happened earlier.

According to what the actor declared to rolling stoneThey both met at the premiere of Great Balls of Fire! in New York in June 1989. At that time the protagonist of beetlejuice He was 17 years old, while Depp was 25.

The couple got engaged in July 1990, even a few months before the release of the Tim Burton film in which they co-starred, so their relationship even helped boost the success of their respective careers.

Johnny Depp’s tattoo in honor of Winona Ryder

During the relationship of the actors, Johnny Depp got a tattoo that said “Winona Forever”, which surprised the actress because she had never seen a permanent one.

Advertising

As they ended in the summer of 1993, the protagonist of cry baby he had to modify it: the result was “Wino Forever (Drunk forever)”.

“For me, these tattoos are a diary”, revealed Johnny Depp during his presentation at Australia tonight. “Although we are no longer together, that does not take away from the honesty of the moment in which I did it. I don’t regret the tattoo at all; in fact, it is part of my past, ”confirmed the actor about the memory of his ex-girlfriend.

Why did Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp break up?

not known what was the official reason for the breakup of Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp, but the actor came to refer to how mediatic their relationship was. “In my relationship with Winona it was a mistake to be as open as we were,” he declared to the Los Angeles Times in December 1993.

“I thought that if we were honest we would destroy that monster of curiosity; Instead, we fed it and gave people permission to feel like they were a part of it.”

Advertising

Winona Ryder, meanwhile, revealed to she that Johnny Depp was her first love and her first real breakup, so he got depressed when they finished.

According to Tim Burton, after the break, Johnny Depp told him that this was his fault and not the actress’s, but there is no more information about it. At the time, Ryder’s PR man said they had drifted apart.

Winona Ryder and her position in the case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

After breaking up, Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp had a cordial relationship. Nevertheless, OnlineRadar published in 2014 that the actress had changed her mind about sharing credits with him again, after falling into the cliché of ending the mother of her children for a woman in her twenties: Amber Heard, statements that are not confirmed.

Later, Winona was loyal to Johnny during their legal conflict with the actress and declared to Time in 2016 that, although he was not present during the conflict, his experience with the actor had been very different.

Advertising

In July 2020, Winona Ryder even witnessed Johnny Depp during his legal confrontation with The Sun in the United Kingdom. “I am not saying that anyone is lying, but from my experience with Johnny, it is impossible to believe that such horrible accusations are real,” said the actress of stranger things.

Do you think it’s true that

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder will share credits again in Beetlejuice 2

?