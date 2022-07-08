Johnny Depp already has a new movie, and he’s involved fat ‘because’ of Netflix

Although having won the trial against Amber Heardthe future as an actor Johnny Depp it is interdicted For now, it will return to the big screen thanks to the French film the favoritea work in which he will bring to life the king louis xvand focused on the relationship with his last lover, the Countess of Barry. Why has it gotten so messed up? For conflicting data on the role of Netflix in the project.

Is Netflix financing the new Johnny Depp movie?

First, rumors about a possible financing carried out by Netflix to roll the favorite. But Variety has contacted sources close to the streaming platform and has clarified what is happening:

Netflix has only acquired the rights to broadcast it in France : that is, 15 months after its exclusive distribution window in theaters, it will be seen on the streaming platform, only in the neighboring country. ✅

The mounted stir points in the worst of directions: the public, despite having already won the trial, does not want to see Johnny Depp in a movie. And as soon as there are rumors of financing for a project of his, as has happened with this one, social networks are on fire. Is the situation fair?

Louis XV, the next role of Johnny Depp in theaters

The future of Johnny Depp

However, the favorite It is the first film of Johnny Depp after his particular descent into hell. Are there more projects underway? For now, it seems Disney is thinking of signing the actor again for your next installment of Pirates of the Caribbean. But there is no other offer on the table, far from this French film that could help him open more doors in the complex film industry.