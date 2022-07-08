Jennifer Lopez uses this volumizing hair spray

Jennifer Lopez was recently in Doha, Qatar, for a private concert. For the occasion, she showed off soft waves, much loved by the artist, whose hair is now iconic. JLo’s famed hairdresser Andrew Fitzsimons, whose clients include the likes of Megan Fox, Camila Cabello and all the Kardashian-Jenners, provided a step-by-step guide on how to get the look, including boosting hair volume with a dry spray, formulated with caffeine. The hair stylist used a product from her hair line, Volume Body Blowdry Hold Spray.

Ideal for fine and thin hair, this texturizing and volumizing spray keeps the perfect shape of blow-dried hair. Lift the roots to add volume and ensure curvy, brushable locks that retain their flexibility. In Italy the product is not yet available, but it is not excluded that it will be in the coming years, as well as many other beauty allies, who come from the States.

Other products loved by Jennifer Lopez.

The singer revealed to Andy Cohen in 2014 that she is a longtime fan of Dr. Hauschka’s Rose Day Cream, a brand also loved by Jennifer Aniston. In 2016, JLo revealed to People that she loves L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Bright Reveal anti-aging day cream. If the Latin American star wants to look tanned on the red carpet, she uses Scott Barnes’ Body Bling Bronzer lotion.

Another mask the star makes to make her hair flawless is Chris Appleton’s Money Mask Deep Hydrating & Strengthening Hair Treatment, another hairdresser she relies on for her hair. In the beauty case of the diva there is also Rosewater Balancing Mist by Jurlique, a refreshing spray, formulated to hydrate and soften the skin.

Appleton has revealed that she uses a specific beauty ally on her client to cover the regrowth of white hair, a temporary solution while waiting for the next color. Let’s talk about Color Wow Root Cover Up, a powder that can be applied with a brush, which acts as a corrector for white hair, as easy to remove as it is to apply.