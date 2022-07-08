Jennifer Lopez opened up about her exhaustion-induced panic attack

At times it may seem that Jennifer Lopez she is a superheroine; in fact, that she is not superhuman is a reality that she sometimes forgets herself. In her “On the JLo” email newsletter, the superstar entertainer opens up about why it’s such a dangerous mistake.

“There was a time when I used to sleep 3-5 hours a night,” he writes, “and I was on stage all day and in the studio all night, and doing gigs and shooting videos on the weekends. I was in my 20s. years and thought I was invincible” (aren’t we all?).

She continues: “Until one day, sitting in a caravan, all the work and stress that came with it, plus not having enough sleep to recover mentally, caught up with me.” Jennifer Lopez she writes that she went from feeling perfectly normal one moment to completely frozen the next: “I found myself feeling physically paralyzed, I couldn’t see clearly and then the physical symptoms I had started to scare me and the fear got worse. Now I know it was a classic exhaustion panic attack, but I hadn’t even heard the term at the time.”

Jennifer Lopez leaving the gym in 2018. Alessio Botticelli

Fortunately, Jennifer Lopez She says she was taken to the doctor by her security guard. She remembers that she felt terrified that she was losing her mind. “[El médico] He said, ‘No, you’re not crazy. You need to sleep…sleep 7-9 hours a night, don’t drink caffeine and make sure you work out if you’re going to be doing that much work.’ I realized how serious the consequences could be of ignoring what my body and mind needed to be healthy.”

The singer has heeded her doctor’s advice: In 2020, she told ET that she was fighting pandemic-related depression by staying active: “It’s more important that on the days you feel bad you get up and do something,” she said. “Do some exercise at home, do something that makes you feel good, cook something that you like. Get up and move on.”

J.Lo also opened up about her occasionally less than perfect mental health in her Netflix documentary where she revealed that the tabloids’ obsession with her personal life, as well as the snub of hustlers at the Oscars, they contributed to her having periods of very low self-esteem. But, she said, she keeps her spirits high by surrounding herself with family. And with Ben Affleck, of course.

