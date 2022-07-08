Janet Jackson, the docu-series from tonight on Sky Documentaries

Janet Jackson opens his heart and the treasure chest of his memory to the viewer, narrating himself without filters in the docu-series Janet Jackson, arriving from tonight on Sky Documentaries at 9.15 pm and streaming on NOW, also available on demand.

Shot over three years with archival footage, never-before-seen home videos and star-studded interviews, the series spans the artist’s entire life, from his childhood entry into show business, to his troubled relationship with his father and with his brother Michael Jackson, up to the Nipplegate scandal and the fight for the defense of his own reputation. The incredible and exclusive chronicle of a pop icon who, despite the difficulties, never stopped believing in love and conquering the world with his music.

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson is a docu-series produced by Janet Jackson herself with her brother Randy and made by Workerbee Documentary Films under the direction of Benjamin Hirsch. The synopsis of the first episode, airing tonight, recounts: When her five brothers sign to Motown Records and the whole family moves from poor Gary, Indiana, to glittering Los Angeles, Janet’s fate is already sealed. The young woman does not pursue the American dream, she would rather become a lawyer, but since she was a child she is forced by her father to work in the family show. To free herself from the oppression of the man who raised her, Janet takes refuge in the arms of another man, singer James DeBarge, but their marriage soon falls apart. Janet realizes that she has to rely only on herself.

The second episode, aired on July 14, relates: At the age of 20, after two unsuccessful albums and a failed marriage, Janet takes her life in hand: she fires her father and writes her first great album, Control. The album did not, however, have the success of Thriller, which transformed his older brother into a global superstar. From that moment on her relationship with Michael cracks and Janet talks about her in her second album, Rhythm Nation 1814, which finally launches her as an international artist.

The third episode, arriving on July 21, tells: in the early 1990s, everyone wants a piece of Janet: she signs with multimillion-dollar sponsors, acts in films, becomes a sex icon. But when her surname is tainted by accusations of pedophilia against her brother, Janet’s career is also put to the test. As if that were not enough, in 2004 comes the performance at the Superbowl and the infamous Nipplegate scandal, which plunges Janet’s music into the blacklist of several broadcasters. All while Justin Timberlake, male artist, comes out unscathed from the accident. Despite everything, Janet is determined to restore her image. But yet another proof arrives: the sudden death of Michael.

The fourth and final episode, arriving on Sky Documentaries on July 28 at 9.15 pm, will close the story of the singer. The synopsis tells: today Janet is a mature woman, finally at peace with herself. She performs on stage at the Billboard Awards in top form, with nothing left to lose. Despite the wounds inflicted by past relationships, she seeks love again. One thing is certain: you made pop history.