James Caan: the eternity of a carefree titan

“Jimmy was my fictional brother and lifelong friend.”. Al Pacino, born in 1940 in New York a month after his partner, said goodbye to James Caan with endearing affection. “He was so vital and bold. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m going to miss him “, he expressed this Thursday, when his death was made public. One was Michael Corleone, the other his older brother Sonny. Both, legends and united forever thanks to The Godfather (1972), Francis Ford Copppola’s masterpiece.

“Jimmy was someone who was throughout my life longer and closer than any other cinematographic figure I have ever known,” said the author of The conversationwho met Cann in the 1950s in college and also recruited him for The rain people (1969) and garden of stones (1987).

At some point it was considered that actor and director would meet again in the new and ambitious film that the filmmaker is preparing (Megalopolis), although his name did not appear in the latest information about the project. Coppola paid tribute to him stating that he was “one of the funniest people i have ever met”.

Through his Twitter account, the interpreter’s family explained that he died this Wednesday night, along with “thank you for the outpouring of love and the most sincere condolences” and end the message as the actor used to, very active on that social network. : “end of tweet” (end of the tweet).

Born in the Bronx and son of a family of Jewish immigrants from GermanyCaan first flirted with the possibility of being a football player, but then everything turned to acting. From his first projects in the late 1960s –The rain people (1969) gave him a Golden Globe nomination– until his posthumous films (he managed to finish filming fast charlie, by Phillip Noyce, due out in 2023), completed works in seven different decades. He waves goodbye as a titan of the trade from him.

In the careers of everyone involved (from Pacino to Robert Duvall to producer Albert S. Ruddy), The Godfather occupies a privileged place, irreplaceable as that jewel that appears in each interview and public instance. The actor will go down in history as Santino “Sonny” Corleone, but he knew how to extend his legend further.

Along with Robert Evans and Ali MacGraw at the premiere of The Godfather. Photo: AP Photo, File

In fact, after Coppola’s film, he had one of his best streaks: he landed a great role in The player (1974), teamed up with Barbra Streisand in Funny Lady (1975) and worked as a duo and under the orders of Mel Brooks in the comedy Mel Brooks latest folly (1976). “I’m so sorry about Jimmy. He was so talented, ”said Streisand upon learning of his death.

The interpreter also joined Alan J. Pakula when the director was at the peak of his career and worked with a young Steven Spielberg (19411979) and Michael Mann (Thief, 1981). Although the romantic comedy kiss me goodbye (1982) reached a respectable resonance, Cann would remember it as one of his worst experiences and one of the causes of his momentary retirement from acting.

The truth is that other factors also converged: a drug addiction and the depression that caused the death of his sister in 1981. He would only return to Hollywood in 1987 at the hands of his lifelong friendFrancis Ford Coppola. Everything was not yet said in his career. The cinema had reserved for him Misery (1990), the film based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King in which Kathy Bates was a fanatic who tortured him. Much of her attention was taken by her partner, but in the tape she signed one of her best roles in her second professional stage.

In the 90s he would share the screen with budding stars like Nicolas Cage and Hugh Grant. He would even have a supporting role in Wes Anderson’s feature debut, bottle rocket (1996), starring the brothers Owen and Luke Wilson. Adam Sandler, with whom he acted in Bulletproof (1996), honored his memory by confessing that “sI always wanted to be like him” and that “I never stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were the best of the best. We will all miss him terribly.”

He will also be missed by those who knew him through elf: the goblin (2003), the Christmas tape with Will Ferrell, in which he played the biological father of the protagonist. Older, he would not be afraid to make family movies, even lending his voice in the first two parts of the animated film. Hamburger rain (2009, 2013).

But his imposing figure – those broad shoulders that have been remembered so much during the last few hours – did not get smaller with the passage of time. Neither did the nonchalance of the anecdotes that she liked to relive. Like when during those days when Paramount considered replacing Coppola as director of The Godfather, he stood firm as a rock. “We wouldn’t have stayed in the movie if Francis had been written off,” he told Variety this year, celebrating half a century after its release. “We would have thrown his replacement out the 30th floor window.″.