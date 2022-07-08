James Caan, star of The Godfather and Misery, dies at 82

Actor James Caan passed away on July 6 at the age of 82. The news was made known thanks to a publication that his relatives made on his official Twitter account. The actor went down in history thanks to his portrayal of Sonny in The Godfather – 100%, but his career was not limited to this spectacular film. With more than 130 projects, the actor never really retired from the medium. Although in his last years he dedicated himself to more independent and minor works, he always did his best to stay present in Hollywood, remembering his old jobs and the experiences of knowing and being under the command of great directors.

Caan was born on May 26, 1940 and grew up in the Bronx in New York. While studying at the university he was very attracted to acting, and after a few classes he realized that it was what he wanted to do for the rest of his life. The start of his career took place with small plays hoping to make it to Broadway, where he eventually made his debut with Blood, Sweat and Stanley Poole. She soon began landing small and guest roles on shows like Naked City, The Untouchables Y Get Smartbut things took a turn when Francis Ford Coppola hired him to The Rain People where he shared credits with Shirley Knight and Robert Duvall.

Although his first films were not a great success at the box office, his talent began to attract the attention of several production companies and he was willing to do anything. In fact, when he was offered more roles in television series, Caan began to reject them because he wanted to dedicate himself more to the cinema, although at that time he was seen as a greater risk. His name soon became associated with the Western genre with titles like The Glory Guys, The Golden Y Journey to Shilohbut he had no problem moving on to other genres like melodrama, crime mystery and even science fiction with count downDirected by Robert Altman.

But the role for which he is most remembered came until 1972 with The Godfather. Caan again joined Coppola, whom he met in college, to play Sonny Corleone. Originally, the production company wanted Caan for Michael, but the director and the actor himself knew that Al Pacino was perfect for the role, and Caan still preferred to play the violent and unpredictable Sonny. The scenes where Sonny hits Carlo and where Sonny himself is riddled to death stood out in a film that was already considered a masterpiece, making a place in cinema history for james caanwho for this role also received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Caan’s death surprises his fans, who saw him very active on social networks. The cause of death was not revealed and the family requested privacy in the official publication they made:

It is with great sadness that we inform you of Jimmy’s passing on the night of July 6th. The family appreciates your outpouring of love and sincere condolences, and asks that you continue to respect his privacy during this difficult time.

In addition to Sony, james caan also earned a place in the history of horror movies thanks to his work in Misery – 89%. The actor had spent the last years of the eighties in a complicated stage of depression caused by the death of his sister, which also caused a strong addiction. After several years of self-exile, Caan returned and managed to overcome his personal problems. In 1990 he joined the cast of Misery, adaptation of the play by Stephen King , where he worked alongside Kathy Bates under the direction of Rob Reiner. The role of Paul Sheldon, who is kidnapped by a fan, was offered to many famous actors such as Jack Nicholson, Robert De Niro and Dustin Hoffman, but they all turned it down because they felt that he did not look as good as Annie Wilkes, the maniacal protagonist. Instead, james caan He was not afraid of this and accepted the role with pleasure because it was very different from others he had played and required a very interesting commitment.

james caan continued to work all these years, participating in titles like Dick Tracy – 64%, Bottle Rocket – 85%, mickey blue eyesDogville- 70%, Get SmartHamburger rain – 87%, detachment Y Out of Blue, among many others. The actor also tried his hand at directing in 1980 with Hide in Plain Sighta drama that has gained more followers over time.

