James Caan, remembered for films like The Godfather and Misery, has died at the age of 82 | the daily

James Caan, a Hollywood icon in the 70s and 80s, died this Wednesday at the age of 82, as confirmed by his official Twitter account, the same one in which the actor frequently recalled his adventures in the film industry and closed his texts with a nice “end of tweet”. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of Jimmy’s passing on the night of July 6th. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences, and asks that you continue to respect his privacy during this difficult time. End of the tweet”, they wrote with a wink included.

Without a doubt, the most famous role of his entire career was that of Sonny Corleone in The Godfather (1972) by Francis Ford Coppola, for which he was nominated for best actor. As he remembers The Hollywood ReporterCaan had been cast as Michael, the younger brother, but Coppola insisted that only he could do the character justice.

Ultimately he was cast as the eldest son and heir apparent to his family’s criminal empire, until he was ambushed and gunned down by rival gangsters in one of the most famous deaths in movie history. “Look how they massacred my boy,” Marlon Brando would say in a phrase that became a meme.

James Caan’s career spanned six decades and included the veteran athlete in rollerball (gladiators of the future1975) and a year later he moved silently into the silent film Mel Brooks latest folly. Later he would join the extensive cast of dick tracy and would star in the adaptation of Misery by Stephen King, both released in 1990. This last role had him bedridden and under the reign of terror of Kathy Bates for much of the film. Closer in time he would joke around with his own tough guy image in the goblin (2003) with Will Ferrell.

In addition to countless appearances, Caan was famous for the roles he did not accept. Among them, the leading roles in Contact in France (1971), Trapped without exit (1975) and Kramer versus Kramer (1979), which won Academy Awards for Gene Hackman, Jack Nicholson, and Dustin Hoffman, respectively. He also turned down being Han Solo in Star Wars: A New Hope (1977), Captain Willard in apocalypse now (1979) and a role in Superman (1978).

“If there’s one thing I attribute my success to, it’s saying no,” he said in a 1988 interview. mister?’. If I didn’t like the job, I turned it down. And when I was leaving, they were like, ‘Who does this brat think he is? He’s going to work with me, he’s going to see! He can’t say he can’t say no to me!’”

James Edmund Caan was born in New York on March 26, 1940, the son of Jewish immigrants from Germany. He did not finish his degree at Hofstra University, but there he discovered his interest in acting and became friends with Coppola. He studied for five years at The Neighborhood Playhouse of the Theater and began having small roles on stage, film and television in the early 1960s. Two years after his film debut, he received a Golden Globe nomination for the great fight (1965). That decade would have him appearing regularly on television series, including super agent 86.

Between 1983 and 1986 he did not work in Hollywood. “She had enough money and trained kids full time. Soccer, baseball, American football, basketball, ”she recalled in the aforementioned interview with Rober Ebert. “Working with children, I didn’t need to wait six months for editing and scoring. As a coach, creative events were happening in front of my eyes. I enjoyed it, and I thought that if a movie came out that I was passionate about, I would do it. And then, to be honest, I woke up one morning to find that I had lost all my money. From one day to another”. His return would be in stone gardens (1987), also directed by Coppola.

Caan was married four times and had five children. The only one of them who followed his career was Scott, who starred in the remake of Hawaii 5.0 and shared the screen in an episode of 2012. He was currently one of the names that Coppola handled for his titanic project Megalopolis.