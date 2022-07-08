Jack Nicholson, Anjelica Huston’s eternal love torment

Morticia It is a character that we all locate, yes, the one that was played by the actress Angelica Hustonand that marked an entire generation with the adventures of The Addams Familybut few know the history of suffering that this actress carries on her back.

Ankhandliquor was born on July 8, 1951 in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. Far away from there, in the heart of the Belgian Congo jungle, his father, John Hustonwas concentrating on the shooting of the movie the queen of africa when a messenger delivered a telegram with the news that he had become a father.

When Katharine Hepburn, the star of the film, saw that Huston put the paper in his pocket, she asked him: “My God, John, what does it say?” To which he replied: “She is a girl, her name is Anjelica.”

The actress, daughter of the model and dancer Enrica “Ricki” Soma, spent the first years of his childhood in Galway, Ireland. When he was 11 years old, his parents divorced, since John had had a child out of wedlock, so he went with his mother to live in London.

Photo of Enrica “Ricki” Soma, mother of Anjelica Huston

When Angelica Huston She was 17 years old, her mother died in a car accident, something that affected her throughout her life.

In the late 1960s, she made her debut as an actress. She participated in Hamlet (1969) and starred in the medieval film directed by his father A Walk with Love and Death (1969), the latter did not receive very good reviews.

In the early 1970s, he moved to the United States, but there he worked mainly as a model. Anjelica returned to the big screen until 1976, with the tape The Last Tycoon.

Thanks to a performance in another tape of his father, Prizzi’s Honor (1985) Angelica Huston won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. After this film, the Californian actress was nominated for the statuette for Enemies: A Love Story (1989) and The Grifters (1990).

But without a doubt, one of his most remembered works is that of Morticia in Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993). Although this role was not initially played by her, as Carolyn Jones had already given her life. However, with these two tapes, Anjelica managed to become famous internationally.

Image from the movie The Asdams Family from Paramount Pictures

Anjelica Huston’s relationship with her father

In her memoirs, the 71-year-old American actress looks back on her life and acknowledges the determining influence her father, John, had on her, despite the indifference he showed her during her childhood.

If you see the photos of Anjelica with her father, when she was a teenager, you would think that this stage of her life was full of special moments and shared laughter, but John’s affection for his daughter was barely noticeable. The man was more concerned with his work, producing films, than with the needs of his daughter.

Filmmaker John Huston, Anjelica’s father. (Photo: El Universal Archive)

Great and stormy loves of Anjelica Huston

Upon arriving in the United States, he met Jack Nicholson, with whom he fell madly in love, and with whom he had a stormy sentimental relationship of 16 years, although they never got married. The actress has pointed out that she never realized that Jack was a first-rate womanizer, although he was quite discreet.

Once, upon discovering an infidelity, Anjelica went after the actor, hitting him several times in the head and shoulders.

Another sad episode in their relationship was when Nicholson revealed that actress Rebecca Broussard was expecting his child. It was in 1989, that the actor called Huston to invite her to dinner. Jack told him, “I have something to tell you. Someone is going to have a baby.” Thus, with those words, he finished breaking his heart.

Jack Nicholson on March 30, 1975 (Photo: AP Photo)

Though Jack Nicholson He would be with the mother of his son, he did not want his relationship with Anjelica to change, but the actress remembered when her father revealed to her and her brother that he had another family. So she was blunt in her response and she decided to end her romance.

The actor did not give up and kept looking for her, in fact, on Christmas 1989, he sent her a pearl and diamond bracelet that Frank Sinatra had given Ava Gardner at some point. In her gift note he wrote this dedication: “These pearls from your pig. With best wishes for the holidays. Enjoy them. Your Jack”.

But in one of the many breakups she had with Jack, Anjelica started dating the actor. Ryan O’Neal, from whom he separated after living one of the most violent experiences of his life. He was an amateur boxer, and he assaulted her at a party. For some reason, nothing justifiable, he grabbed her by her hair and head-butted her on the forehead.

The last love of Anjelica Huston

Her only husband was Robert Graham, a Mexican-American sculptor who lived and established himself as a plastic artist. He settled in Los Angeles and his monumental bronze works are recognized for highlighting the human figure.

They married in 1992 and lived in a five-story house designed by Graham himself, in Venice, California, until he passed away on December 27, 2008. Anjelica did not want to live in a place filled with so many memories, so in In 2014, he sold the property for $11 million. Since then she has not wanted to rebuild her life.

Angelica Huston and Robert Graham. (Photo: AP)

The actress was never a mother, perhaps, one of the reasons is that with the love of her life (Jack Nicholson) she did not succeed, and on the other hand, she was devoted to her professional career.

