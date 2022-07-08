“It was interesting to train to gain size and muscle”

Heroines have become fashionable. It is no longer a role exclusively for men in which they shined, while women had to settle for films that left them in the background. Even Natalie Portmanthe Israeli actress, winner of an Oscar for ‘Black Swan’, director, writer and activist who plays Jane Foster in ‘Thor’, left the project after claiming that she did not like how her character was being treated.

Érika Vélez: “I admire the will of Laura Suárez, it is made of iron” Read more

Now that the Marvel production company has put the franchise in the hands of women, she returned to the saga to play the first goddess of thunder in cinema. ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ with Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale.

“I was very excited to work on 2011’s ‘Thor’ with Kenneth Branagh in a big superhero feature film. It seemed to me that someone who comes from the theater of Shakespeare would make a very interesting version. And then ‘Thor’ took an unexpected turn with Taika Waititi directing. It was very exciting return to the same kind of world, but under a completely different lens”, expresses Natalie about the film in which she intervenes.

In previous feature films, Jane she was a scientist who needed help and Thor saved her. But now, she is looking for her own solutions. “She’s fighting alongside Thor and the two of them form a team, but Jane is blazing her own trail, which is very exciting. When they explained to me how she would become the Mighty Thor, I was fascinated to think what that experience would be like. Working on the film was a really exciting challenge because there was a lot of improvisation, and Taika really makes you work.“, Add.

To interpret this character, the training that Natalie Portman underwent was different from the previous ones. “Women, in general, train to be as small as possible, so it was interesting to work for gain size and muscle. I worked with an amazing trainer, Naomi Pendergast, and also with the stunt team. Despite having been in many action movies, she had never done any fight training. It was fun”.

Y that change has become evident when she has been seen posing on red carpets. We can already see her on the big screen because she is back.

Keys to understand the film

Thor becomes the first character to lead four films in the franchise, after ‘Thor’, ‘Thor: A Dark World’ and ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. The new tape is a love story. The character runs away from love because, according to him, everyone he loves dies. He is reunited with Jane and it will be known what their relationship was and why they broke up. He also for the first time faces the most fearsome enemy, Gorr.

Opinions

“The superheroines give way to equality, generally 80% of superheroes are men, having more strength in that area is what is needed. Obviously I would love to be a superhero, I’m a fan of comics. Natalie Portman is my favorite artist and seeing her break that stereotype and become a muscular woman with power normalizes female strength.”

Fabiola Véliz, actress and presenter

“I stay with what we are able to achieve ordinary mortal women taking on so many tasks at the same time every day. That makes us real-life superheroines, brave and battle-hardened. Of course I would like to play a role like that, it would be an incredible challenge and one that requires a lot of physical and acting preparation. I love the work that Gal Gadot does with the character of Wonder Woman.”

Alejandra Jaramillo, actress and presenter

“We always think that the superhero should be a man when women are strong and can fit into any role. The triumph of a woman is the triumph of all because doors open, if one can, we all can. I would love to have a role like that, But first there should be a movie or series in which women can have these kinds of strong characters.”

Hilda Saraguayo, actress

“The superheroes corroborate that doing good is the best. In most cases, good wins. I had a superhero character in the series ‘Lucho libre’, it was BlodyMary. The most beautiful experience was the autograph signing, we went with the characters and the children asked us for photos with the superheroes”.

Pamela Palacios, actress

other heroines

Iman Vellani (19) is of Pakistani-Canadian origin and, like her character, Kamala Khan, comes from a Muslim background. To play her 16-year-old character who is still in high school, the producers looked for an actress who was young and had similarities to her role for the series. ‘Ms. Marvel’.

Kamala admires Marvel superheroes from afar, until she mysteriously gains powers that allow her to fight alongside them. This new production of the franchise is on Disney +.

The Californian with Mexican roots Xochitl Gomez (16) began his career with musicals when he was 5 years old. In October 2020, she was cast as superhero America Chavez in Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Her character is an LGBTTI+ icon.

The official appearance of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel was given in her own solo film. Her character was going to appear in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ in 2015, she finally got delayed. Now, the 32-year-old American actress is focused on her second solo film, which has a release date of February 2023.

Scarlett Johansson She debuted as the superhero Black Widow in ‘Iron Man 2’ and then began to carve out a place of her own in the franchise. In 2021 Marvel premiered her first and last solo film. The Walt Disney studios and the American company resolved a lawsuit over the release of the film. The company was accused by Johansson of breach of contract for offering the film on its online streaming service Disney+ while it was still playing in theaters.