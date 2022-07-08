It lasts two and a half hours and is a success on Netflix: the furious movie in which Leonardo Di Caprio and Brad Pitt act

This week, a film of American origin that dates from 2019 and has as protagonists Leonardo Dicaprio Y Brad Pittslipped among the most watched movies on Netflix, the popular streaming service that has almost 222 million subscribers globally.

It’s about “Once upon a time in Hollywood”, a drama, comedy and crime thriller that In less than three hours, he captivates all the subscribers of the platform with his argument . According to the specialized website FlixPatrolin the last 7 days, the film was placed among the 10 most viewed on the service.

What is “Once upon a time in Hollywood” about?: synopsis

The film is set in los angelesin 1969. A year marked by the cold war, the coming to power of Richard Nixon , the hippie movement, the era of free love, Woodstock, the man on the moon, and much more.

In this frame, rick dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), an actor in western television series, along with Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), his best friend and also his double in the action sequences, try to make their way as best they can in a Hollywood where the winds of change are living.

In the particular odyssey of these two actors looking for their place in Hollywood, they will come across the actress Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), a new star who had been nominated for a Golden Globe the previous year and who has just married the prestigious director Roman Polanski. Thus they face different problems to find a new generation of movie stars.

According to what the critical experts in IMDB the film (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) has 7.6 pointsso it is highly approved by the public.

The film received a Golden Globe in 2020, in the category of “Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical”, while Brad Pitt won another one as “best supporting actor”.

“As an actor and his stunt double assess their futures in the troubled city of Los Angeles, the hottest couple of the moment arrives next door”summarizes the official synopsis available on Netflix

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD: CAST AND DATA SHEET