Is the time of Cristiano Ronaldo really over?

Cristiano Ronaldo had to show up in Carrington, for the first day of the Manchester United meeting. He had to shake hands with Erik ten Hag, his new manager, for the first time and begin his 22nd season as a professional footballer. But Ronaldo never arrived at that appointment. Family reasons, this is the official reason, have delayed the rendezvous with the Red Devils. Ronaldo may never show up: his will to change the air is clear, if only to be able to continue playing his favorite competition, the one where he has stacked record after record and to which he has delivered his undying glory – the Champions League. .

There is a fundamental aspect in this story: that a footballer of his stature, albeit thirty-seven, bangs his fists on the table to aspire to a club that allows him to play at the highest levels is not an oddity or an unprecedented one. The question is another: CR7 had returned a year ago from the parts of Old Trafford to return to his old love that greatness and that dimension lost and watered down over time. He took a team that had finished in second place in the Premier League last year, and left it in sixth. In the Champions League, United came out sadly in the second round after a double confrontation that was anything but exciting with Atlético. In these results, scoring, more than the faults of Ronaldo, who continued to do the work for which he is richly paid, weighs on the confusing context of the club, highlighted by the alternation in the running on the bench between Solskjaer and Rangnick.

Ronaldo scores 24 goals in 38 games, in the Champions League he scores 6 out of 7 games, more than half of all goals scored by United. It is the only beacon of a group always one step away from slipping, the closest thing to a prayer that can exist in a football team. He still embodies the ideal of a decisive footballer, but his personal score ends up being the lowest since the 2006/07 season. The numbers, however, only tell one part, the one that Ronaldo himself wants to highlight: the challenge with himself and with his own limits. A personal challenge that ends up putting everything else out of focus: Ronaldo guarantees his own success, not that of United. At Old Trafford the short circuit becomes obvious, extreme: does Ronaldo make the teams he plays for worse?

CR7 is an investment: you take it and it promises you victory. No other player has developed such a narrative around him: when, in 2018, he leaves Real Madrid, allowing himself the luxury of leaving Real Madrid, he is bigger than the club itself. He has just won three Champions in a row, he is the figure who, alone, changes the entire hierarchy of European football. His landing at Juventus has all the semblances of a messianic arrival: he is the player who promises to change the entire dimension of a club. Same premises that then led him to a Manchester United in an identity crisis.

In these four years between Juventus and Manchester United, CR7 has scored 125 goals in 172 games, an average of 0.7 goals per match: it does not reach the levels of Madrid, but it remains a monstrous performance. Around him, however, entropy reigns: Ronaldo magnetizes goals and attention, while everything else becomes demagnetized. It happens all the more in nebulous tactical contexts, as evidenced by the fact that in the last four seasons the Portuguese has found himself with five different coaches.

Ronaldo’s topicality thus risks slipping into the background – a too bulky player who, at the same time, demands the best for himself. For Ronaldo there are two alternatives: to find a club willing to build the team around him or to choose a club that can absorb his specific weight, in a context that is already run-in and crowded with champions. The first case is very similar to what CR7 found at Juventus, less than United: in any case, the Ronaldo of 2022 is different from the Ronaldo of 2018, if only for a matter of age – at 37, a club that decides to develop him around a technical project is utopia. Moreover, even more complicated when it comes to finding a balance point with Champions’ ambitions.

The second case includes teams like PSG, Chelsea, Real Madrid itself: Ronaldo would not arrive as the savior of the homeland, but as yet another diamond in an already glittering collection of champions. Chelsea, at the moment, seem like a probable destination, but only if you think about exclusion: you need to find a team that has the space for him, both in economic and field terms. The Blues have just got rid of Lukaku in attack, and as a very rich Premier club they would have no problem guaranteeing him a salary of around 25 million euros a year. On top of that, the new owner could take the opportunity to land the first sensation shot.

But Ronaldo also risks remaining in the limbo of United, with whom he still has a year of contract: a limbo that is not only a team, but is above all personal, imprisoned between a greatness of which he is the most jealous keeper and a football than in the time has left him behind. For a player unwilling to compromise, compromise seems the only way: that of accepting a supporting role, or on the contrary an important role with reduced ambitions.