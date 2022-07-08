Iron Man, a star of Stranger Things is a candidate to take the place of Robert Downey Jr.

The well -deserved success achieved thanks to his participation in the fourth season of Stranger Thingsbut Joseph Quinn He already has in mind what he wants to do in the future and he certainly doesn’t lack the ambitions. During an interview, the interpreter of Eddie Munson He went on as a possible choice for a biopic on nothing less than the interpreter of Iron Man – Robert Downey Jr.

To tease the possibility of the channel conductors Stranger Things TODAYduring a chat with the British actor born in 1993. After calling him the star of Iron Man in the franchise Marvel As one of his favorite actors, he admitted that he would not mind proposing himself at all as young Robert Downey Jr. in a hypothetical biopic dedicated to the turbulent life of the star.

According to the conductors, there is even the right similarity between Joseph Quinn and Robert Downey Jr. «I can’t say I have noticed it, I never looked in the mirror saying ‘I feel very rdj today!’ – ironized the face of the Metallaro Eddie Munson in Stranger Things – In the past I resembled a little a Justin Timberlake However. Which is not bad“. Then he added: “RDJ is among my favorite actors, I think it’s fantastic. Being compared to him is wonderful. He also had a very interesting life, so … Yes, I would undoubtedly interpret it, we are seeing“.

Not only that, because obviously the following question to Joseph Quinn was on the possibility or interest of interpret a young Iron man: «It would be fantastic, isn’t it?“. From social media, moreover, it seems that his name is on the launch pad even for a possible reboot on Sherlock Holmes, character with whom he shares the hometown. Him’s career would become in all respects a copy-carbone of that of the interpreter MCU.

