Interpreters (and their indelible characters)

Sometimes our memory fails us. And when that happens to you while you want to remember the name of an actor or actress, what comes to your mind is to ask, who is nearby, “What is the name of the actor/actress in the movie (so-and-so)?”. This works because, in effect, there are performers, male and female, whose names and presences are indelibly linked to certain characters and films. Sometimes, to only one in particular; but in certain cases, to two or three different ones, due to their impact on moviegoers in each one of them. Let’s do an exercise about it. At first, of course, his gaze is subjective; but I suspect that, in general, readers will be quite in agreement, beyond the fact that their own tastes and cinematographic background –determined largely by their age– lead them to different references, subjective as well. Let’s take it in a playful way, waiting to see where it leads us, from what results.

Of course, it is very clear that, from about three years ago, Joaquin Phoenix will always be the Arthur Fleck of joker, perhaps with her dance on the stairs as the main scene to remember. Liam Neeson, for his part, not so much linked to the tough guys in his action movies, but to the extraordinary Oscar Schindler of Schindler’s List (“Whoever saves a life, saves all humanity”; remember?). Among so many memorable characters, Jack Nicholson remains in our memory essentially as the Jack Torrance of The glowwhile Robert De Niro does it as the Travis Bickle of cabdriver –falling in love with the pretty Cybill Shepherd along the way– and the spoiled Dustin Hoffman as the recent graduate Benjamin Braddock of The graduateflirting at the same time with elaine robinson and with the disaster (the Mrs Robinson). Now, hardly anyone hesitates to link the name of Al Pacino with that of Michael Corleonebased on the brutal events of the entire saga The Godfather.

To me, Sylvester Stallone will always be the brave and generous Rocky Balboa of the saga Rockyalthough I know of course that there will be those who prefer to remember him as the taciturn, but lethal, soldier Rambo. Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh –it would seem that there is no other– remain in the imaginary of cinema as the Rhett Butler Y Scarlett O’Hara of gone With the Windthe classic film in which we see the first tell her, cynically, “Frankly my dear, I don´t give a damn”. Kate Winslet, of course, will be forever linked with the Rose DeWitt of titanicano matter that, at the time, the fresh and talented Kate was only 22 years old (nothing silly about that Jack Dawson that accompanied her there). For her part, Diane Keaton refers us to Annie Hall before someone else, just his character (“I gave it”, she would say) in Woody Allen’s comedy of the same name. And how about Julia Roberts, foreverWhat Vivian Wardthe “social escort” (let’s say) of Pretty Woman? To get nostalgic, because 32 years have passed since his affair with Richard Gere.

For this last segment, Sean Connery always “Bond…James Bond”, something so well known that it is almost unnecessary to limit it. Tom Cruise – to be discussed, among his millions of fans – as the “Maverick” Mitchell of top gun. Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone (in order to prevent you from making us “an offer we cannot refuse”). John Travolta, always the very “cool” Tony Manero of Saturday night fever, in his white suit and wide-necked red shirt. Still, Daniel Day-Lewis always the bill the butcher of New York gangs. Anthony Perkins, eternally in our heads as the chilling Norman Bates of Psychosis. Anthony Hopkins, forever on our nerves like Hannibal Lecterin The silence of the inocents. Orson Welles, always the tycoon Charles Foster Kane in Citizen Kane, his monumental and controversial film inspired by William Randolph Hearst. And we could go on like this for several pages, but this one ends right here.

