Intermittent fasting can reduce symptoms of COVID-19

Patients who regularly practice intermittent water fasting may have a lower risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19 complications than patients who do not, according to a new study published this week in the journal BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health.

The groundbreaking results were made by researchers at Intermountain Health Care who examined 205 patients who had tested positive for the virus. Of them, 73 said they regularly fast for about 24 hours at least once a month. The researchers found that those who fasted regularly had a lower rate of hospitalization or death from the virus.

The study did not take into account vaccination status. It was done before the vaccines were widely available, between March 2020 and February 2021.

What is intermittent fasting?

Originally only common within ancient religious groups, intermittent fasting has gained popularity as a health trend in recent years. Celebrities like Halle Berry, Terry Crews, and Hugh Jackman have spoken about how they’ve benefited from intermittent fasting.

The research was conducted in Utah, where nearly 62% of the population belongs to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, whose members they usually fast on the first Sunday of the month without eating or drinking for two consecutive meals.

In Judaism, the practice is common on certain days, such as Yom Kippur, when even water is prohibited for 25 hours.

Studies have shown that fasting has a number of benefits, despite its main con: hunger. Benefits include reduced risk of diabetes and heart disease.

Fasting can also lead to weight loss. When humans fast, or just don’t snack between meals, insulin drops, which promotes weight loss, and the idea behind intermittent fasting is to keep insulin low enough, for long enough and force the body to burn fat, according to Harvard Health Publishing. Studies have shown intermittent fasting to be “safe and incredibly effective” for humans, Harvard Health Publishing reported.

A healthcare worker administers a COVID test to a child at a Maccabi HMO clinic. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Intermittent fasting is not for everyone

Despite the positives, researcher Benjamin Horne, a cardiovascular physician and epidemiologist, warned that intermittent fasting isn’t for everyone. He said the patients studied had been fasting for years. People interested in starting should first consult a health professionalespecially if they are elderly, pregnant, or have conditions such as diabetes or heart or kidney disease.

This practice does not reduce the probability of contracting the coronavirus.

“Intermittent fasting was not associated with someone testing positive for COVID-19, but it was associated with less severity once patients had tested positive,” Horne said.

Horne added: “Its possible short- and long-term preventive or therapeutic use should be further evaluated as a complementary approach to vaccines and antiviral therapies to reduce the severity of COVID-19.”