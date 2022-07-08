Inside Kourtney Kardashian’s tropical pool party for daughter Penelope’s 10th birthday with huge slide and pink cake

KOURTNEY Kardashian threw a lavish pool party for her daughter Penelope to celebrate her 10th birthday.

The 43-year-old reality star went all out for the big day, which included a huge tropical-style slide and cute pink-themed snacks.

Kourtney decorated the venue with pink heart-shaped balloons throughout and laid out the treats on a table with a pink and white striped tablecloth.

Penelope had two cakes: a rose with an intricate rainbow frosting and a heart-shaped cookie cake.

Guests could also stuff pink candy into swirling, heart-shaped jars and lollipops.

As for the main meal, Kourtney showed off the “vegan and gluten-free heart-shaped grilled cheese with marine sauce”.

There were also little burgers in white boxes with pink hearts and drinks that came with lemon slices decorated with little pink flamingos.

Outside the pool, Kourtney set up a huge blue slide with palm trees on either side that curved into the water, as well as a pink and rainbow colored inflatable car.

Poosh’s founder has three children – Mason, 12, Penelope and Reign, seven – with her ex Scott Disick.

Her husband Travis Barker also has two children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with his ex Shanna Moakler.

After the reality star and Blink-182 drummer got married in Portofino, Italy, Kourtney became the stepmother of Travis’ teenage children.

The Hulu star has faced countless rumors that she may be expecting her fourth child.

VOICES OF PREGNANCY

She recently shared photos of her romantic getaway in Milan, Italy with her new husband.

In one photo, Kourtney posed in front of an open window and wore a black wrap dress.

Fans of the eagle-eyed Kardashian claimed they spotted a baby bump under her skintight dress.

They went to the comments section and asked for an update on the baby news.

“Pregnant?” one asked while another said: “A child?”

One said: “She is pregnant!”

FIGHT OF THE CHILD

On the family reality show, viewers watched Kourtney struggle to have another baby.

Fans recently observed Kourtney’s bizarre methods as part of her attempts to become pregnant with a fourth child.

In a recent episode, he tried to eat hard-boiled quail eggs.

In another scene, Kourtney confessed to inserting strange objects into her vagina while trying to get pregnant again.

The TV star and Travis underwent IVF treatment in their efforts to conceive.

