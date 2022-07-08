In Syracuse Dolce & Gabbana bring fashion and VIPs, there is also Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez arrives in Syracuse. She is one of the most anticipated American celebrities for the Dolce & Gabbana mega event. Meanwhile, the coast of Arezzo is teeming with yachts and mega boats that host part of the 700 guests. From today, Friday 8, to Monday 11 July, the iconic locations of Piazza Duomo, Castello Maniace, the archaeological park of Neapolis and Marzamemi will host the collections of Haute Couture, Haute Couture and High Jewelery.

These days Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana have made themselves known between Piazza Duomo in Syracuse and the village of Marzamemi. These are the main locations of the evenings that will host the exclusive high fashion events for the tenth anniversary of the two designers, who arrived in recent days aboard the mega yacht Regina D’Italia.

As mentioned, the setting for the presentation of the Alta Sartoria event by Dolce and Gabbana will be the square of Syracuse, off limits to all but the guests, and Marzamemi. In Syracuse everything is ready and an important scenography has already been assembled as Dolce & Gabbana usually do on these occasions.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé but also the Italian actress Monica Bellucci among the most anticipated guests of the event. You will hardly be able to see them strolling through the streets of Syracuse. “We cannot name names but we can say that everyone is excited to arrive in Sicily and Syracuse, for many of them it is the first time”, explained Fedele Usai, group communication and marketing officer at Dolce & Gabbana.

An event, that of Dolce & Gabbana that will once again give prestige to Sicily in the world. The president of the Sicilian Region Nello Musumeci also wanted to underline the importance of the Syracuse event. “Dolce & Gabbana have chosen Syracuse and the beauties of its province to celebrate ten years of their brand’s high fashion shows in Italy. An event that will take place in three days and that will give great prestige to our island. We warmly welcome them and the more than 700 guests expected in the wonderful Sicily ”.

A private welcome event took place yesterday. Among those present was also Licia Ronzulli. “An honor to be able to meet Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana yesterday in Syracuse between art, history, culture and high fashion – wrote the Forza Italia senator on Instagram – An Italian excellence at an international level, our business card in the world interpreting traditions and future, quality and experience, good taste and innovation: in a word, Italy! “.

Today in the Grotta dei Cordari, inside the Archaeological Park of Syracuse, the presentation of the high jewelery collection is scheduled. Followed by a concert at the Greek Theater reserved for 700 guests.