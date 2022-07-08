I paid $ 600 for Kim Kardashian’s skin care: it seems nice but I can’t recommend it, including its “aggressive” product

It’s easy to get excited when a celebrity launches a new brand.

But a beauty fan says Kim Kardashian’s new line of skincare products aren’t worth the hype and she didn’t like a product in particular.

After the interruption of his KKW line, Kim Kardashian is making his return to the beauty scene with the launch of his new company, Skkn by Kim.

Since it was launched in July, buyers have shared their online reviews and are conflicting.

The complete collection includes nine products for $ 600.

According to Kimberly Pratt, a skincare professional, it’s best to save money.

In her recent video on TikTok, Kimberly examines the collection and makes it clear that she wasn’t impressed.

Although the presentation has been described as “aesthetically pleasant”, he explains that the products are nothing special.

He says: “I feel that all these products can be easily replicated on Target”.

He thought that the exfoliator, in particular, was not good for the skin at all.

“There is nothing wrong with these products, except that I think the exfoliator is a little aggressive. She has too much skin care grit, she doesn’t need to have that much, ”she says.

Kim’s SKKN is marketing the collection as a “nine-step ritual”.

Therefore, the company encourages consumers to buy all products together.

Although the Kimberly reviewer has purchased the entire collection, it is not even impressed by any of them alone.

She says, “I have tried other lines of celebrity skin care products and there have been things where I said” Oh, I actually really love it “and I can justify the prices, but not with these.”

Although he has no interest in buying the products again, he is planning to get his money with these.