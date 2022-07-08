Many colleagues from james caan They reacted on Thursday to the death of the actor from “The Godfather” (“The Godfather”) and “Misery” (“Misery”), who died the day before at the age of 82.

“Jimmy was my fictional brother and lifelong friend. It is hard to believe that he will no longer be in the world because he was so alive and bold. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m going to miss him,” Al Pacino, who co-starred in 1972’s “The Godfather,” said in a statement.

“I am very, very saddened by the news of Jimmy’s passing,” said Robert De Niro, who starred in 1974’s “The Godfather: Part II,” in a statement.

“Comrades and friends until the end. RIP Jimmy” — Billy Dee Williams, who starred with Caan in the 1971 made-for-TV football movie “Brian’s Song,” on Twitter.

“I loved him very much. I always wanted to be like him. I am so happy to have met him. She never stopped laughing when she was around that man. His movies were the best of the best, ”he expressed through his Twitter account. Adam Sandleraccompanying his post with a black and white photo of James Caan.

“I’m so sorry about Jimmy. He was so talented” – Barbra Streisand, who starred with Caan in 1975’s “Funny Lady,” on Twitter.

“I was lucky, after a lifetime admiring his work, to be able to work with him and I loved him even more as a person. Funny, warm, self-deprecating and effortlessly talented. They say never meet your heroes, but he proved that very, very wrong” – Andy Richter, who appeared with Caan in the 2003 film “Elf”, on Twitter.

“Heartbroken for his family and friends. It was wonderful meeting him and calling him a friend. Jimmy was very supportive of the Gary Sinise Foundation and my work with our veterans. We will miss you. Thanks, friend”: Gary Sinise, on Twitter.

“Always a fun guy to be with. He always supported my career. He even made a cameo appearance in my TV special and got Robert Duvall to appear in it. A high point in my career. God bless James Caan”: Jon Lovitz, on Twitter.

“I will always remember him not only as a brilliant actor, but also as a man of humor and warmth who played with my one-year-old son on set,” said Jill Hennessy, who appeared with Caan on the television series “Las Vegas.” , On twitter.

“So sad for Jimmy Caan. He was a legend. He was always nice to me. Sending my love to his family,” Maria Shriver said, on Twitter.

