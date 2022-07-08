how to get the horseshoe ingredient in Wacky Wizards

Wacky Wednesday was recently released and added a whole new ingredient for all you potion brewing fans out there. Yes, the horseshoe is the latest possible addition to your brewing station. But how do you get it in your hands? Don’t worry as we are here to help. Next, we have the truth about how to get the Horseshoe ingredient in Roblox Wacky Wizards. Let’s dive in, okay?

How to unlock the horseshoe ingredient in Wacky Wizards

Fortunately, getting the Horse Shoe ingredient in Wacky Wizard is pretty straightforward. This is what you will have to do:

From your crafting station, head to the Barn area.

Inside, look over the entrance and you’ll see the horseshoe in all its glory. We’ve circled it in the image below to make it easier to find. Go ahead and click on it and you will pick it up.

Teleport back to your brewing station and then you can find out what the new Horse Shoe ingredient does by placing it in the cauldron. This will also add it to your prep station ingredient pool and it will be yours forever. No problem!

What does the horseshoe ingredient do in Wacky Wizards?

When you place the horseshoe in your cauldron, you’ll brew a unicorn friends potion, which gifts you with a miniature pet unicorn that follows you around. Super cute, right?

There you have it. We hope this has helped give you a clue about how to get the Horseshoe ingredient in Roblox Wacky Wizards. For more information about the game, here’s how to find Pete, how to change his display name, and how to get all the markers in Find the Markers.

