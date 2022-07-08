his daughter North West star of the Paris fashion shows

Dad is the absolute king of coolness, mom is the first influencer on the planet. The North West pedigree is not in question: her collection of bags is the dream of all shopaholics, her looks are refined and not at all obvious. The confirmation of her fashion attitude has arrived just in these days: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter was among the absolute stars of Paris Fashion Week dedicated to high fashion. From the first appearance in front of the Balenciaga boutique and in the front row to the show of the brand led by Demna Gvasalia where she admired mom Kim on the catwalk (on the catwalk with Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa ed) to the presence in the front row a step away from Anna Wintour to applaud the debut of Olivier Rousteing at the creative helm of Jean Paul Gaultier: there are already those who define her as an it-girl and the conditions are all there.

North with mom Kim and grandmother Kris at the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture show Pascal Le segretainGetty Images

At the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 fashion show staged at the rue Saint Martin headquarters, North showed off a pinstripe look matching mom Kim’s dress: maxi vest, knee-length skirt, white shirt and black tie that the little fashion icon embellished with sunglasses, boots with plateau and nose rings tied to the rigid necklace through chains. A matchy matchy outfit with that of KK, a marvel in a long pinstripe dress with beige bustier, a reinterpretation of the JPG dress worn by Madonna at the AMFAR Gala in 1992 but in a “soft” version (no bare breasts for Pete Davidson’s girlfriend).

North West in Paris with dad Kanye West’s Pastelle jacket and Balenciaga Hard Croc shoes Pierre SuuGetty Images

Nine years and style to spare. Photographed in front of the Balenciaga boutique, North sported a total black look that allowed the accessories to shine. To attract attention, the electric blue sunglasses and the oversized varsity jacket that is a tribute to father Kanye. The jacket, in fact, is part of the collection of the Pastelle brand, founded by the rapper di Donda in 2008 (and worn by him on the red carpet of the American Music Awards of the same year) but closed the following year. A project that can be considered the forerunner of Yeezy, for which Kanye had formed an enviable team: Virgil Abloh was part of the creative team, while Kim Jones, now designer of Dior menswear and Fendi womenswear, was hired as a consultant.

North West with Kris Jenner at the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week Jacopo M. RauleGetty Images

North’s outfit is super fashion from head to toe. The little girl from Kardashian wore one of the most talked about Balenciaga pieces in recent times: the legendary Balenciaga HardCroc, a Croc sandal with a platform decorated with metal details. Seen at the feet of Elliot Page but also of Irama, the shoes cost 750 euros and given the particularity they are destined to be worn by great personalities. And in North West there is no lack of character, a question of DNA.

Kim and North arrive in Paris Marc PiaseckiGetty Images

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The short haircuts of the fashion shows READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io