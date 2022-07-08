Heriberto Murrieta did not contain his anger at the signing of Dani Alves to Pumas: “It’s absurd”

Heriberto Murrieta exploded against Pumas for the signing of Dani Alves: “It’s absurd” (Photos: Getty Images // Ig/@heriberto.murrieta)

In the last few hours, the possible arrival of Daniel Alves to Cougars He has revolutionized the transfer market in Mexico, as he is a historical soccer player in world soccer, multi-champion in Europe and recent Olympic gold medalist.

Faced with this possibility, which would make the Brazilian defender a one of the highest paid players in Mexicoall kinds of controversy has been generated around him, since he is also a footballer at the end of his career, at 39 years old and who was not renewed by the FC Barcelona.

Among the multiple criticisms, one of the most surprising was that of Heriberto Murrietathe sports journalist ESPN and one of the calmest and most sensible characters on television today, who exploded against the university board for not preserving his quarry.

“The galloping foreignization and the little promotion of young people in the @ligamx are two causes of the stagnation of Mexican soccer. In this frame, it is absurd to think of the arrival of an expensive veteran like Dani Alves. And even more so if it’s a team that supposedly boosts its quarry.”

In this way the Young man Murrieta lashed out at the institution he heads Leopold Silvawho would opt for a 39-year-old footballer to reinforce the squad and who could hinder the youth squad’s ownership Paul Bennevendowho at 22 years old was shaping up to be the replacement of Alan Mozo.

In addition to the issue of the basic forces and the alleged affectation by Alves, according to Murrieta, the other factor that he considers “absurd” is the issue of salarybecause he could earn a figure close to what he received in São Paulo, where he had a salary of approximately $4 million dollars.

Finally beto Murrieta criticized that the MX League continue with its excess of foreign incorporations, which could be affecting the development of Mexican soccer players and ultimately the operation of the Mexican team.

It should be remembered that the addition of Daniel Alves to Cougars It is not yet official and until a couple of days ago it seemed to be very far from materializing, since the player’s entourage would be looking for an agreement with a Brazilian club to bring their chances of reaching the Qatar World Cup 2022.

This as a result of the position of their selector, Titewho has mentioned that the veteran has the possibility of reaching the World Cup, as long as he remains at a high competitive level and in competition rhythm at the highest level, something that could not be certain in Mexico.

In accordance with ESPN, There is already a “word” agreement between Pumas and Alves; however, the soccer player would have asked for time to analyze Mexican soccer, especially from the perspective of Titewho would give him the go-ahead to land on University City with a view to the World Cup.

The same medium indicates that the agreed contract would be USD 3 million dollars for a year linked to the institution, for which he would be two tournaments under the orders of Andres Lilliniwho would have to respect him in his position as right back.

This would make him the fifth highest paid soccer player in Mexican soccer, only behind Florian Thauvin, Andre-Pierre Gignac, William Ochoa ye recently repatriated jonathan rodriguez.

