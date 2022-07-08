Helmut Marko questions the FIA ​​for the investigation into Checo Pérez

Helmut Marko considers that the moment was inappropriate and it is not understood why they took so long to review the situation

The adviser of Redbull, Helmut Markoquestioned the decision of the FIA to investigate until after qualifying the fastest lap with which Czech Perez advanced to Q3.

The manager described the determination as “incomprehensible”, since the Mexican advanced in sixth position to Q3 and later finished in fourth position in the three rounds. “Incomprehensible that it be investigated at this time,” he complained. Helmut Marko.

Czech Perez was, until before the sanction of FIAto start in the qualification Sprint in the fourth drawer, something that changed at the end of the day with the sanction he received from the stewards, who determined that the times of Sergio Perez they had to be deleted from Q3 and thus start from tenth place.

Christian Hornerthe manager of the racing team based in Austriaalso stated that he did not understand why the stewards did not judge the lap earlier.

Helmut stressed that the good streak he has achieved Max Verstappen in recent races it is due to the adjustments that the RB18 has had.

Helmut Marko does not agree with the FIA ​​sanctioning after the actions that he had to punish at the time. Getty

“In the previous races, we had hardly any grip left on the tires in the last sector. We used them too much and then adjusted [eso]Marko explained to SkySports.

Helmut was also questioned about Checo’s result in the last race held in Silverstone and pointed out that because of Leclerc, Sergio Pérez could not fight for the victory. In addition, he questioned how to defend himself against Charles Leclerc.

“It annoyed me that Leclerc was fighting like this on his hard and older tyres, because we had a chance to win with Perez. We had the fastest car at the time, but in the battle first with Hamilton and then especially with Leclerc, we lost time and there It was when Sainz took the advantage that allowed him to win”, he expressed.