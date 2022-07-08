Happy birthday Emma Watson: all the stages of her story from her debut in “Harry Potter” to today

It is the special day of Emma Watson: fulfills today 32 years old!

Seems like yesterday she was wearing the little witch robe in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stonewhere we met and loved her for the first time in the shoes Hermione Granger. She was 9 when she auditioned for the saga and 11 when the first film came out in 2001.

Hermione’s character remains her most iconic but Emma has also worked in many other films, such as We are infinite, The Bling Ring, Noah, Cologne and the most recent Little Women.

Very busy on the front of the equal rights and living proof that girls can achieve any goal: between a red carpet and a speech at the UN, she graduated from a prestigious university and finds the time to launch various charitable initiatives.

Get comfortable and celebrate Emma Watson with us, retracing her story in video:







Happy 32nd birthday Emma Watson!

