guests, schedule and where to see it live

Fall / Winter 2022-23 fashion shows

On 8 July 2022 at 8 pm Valentino will present the new Haute Couture collection with an event fashion show in Rome. Zendaya and Anne Hathaway were among the guests.

Go back to where it all began, but without nostalgia. Valentino he chose Rome for the Haute Couture Fall / Winter 2022-23 show “The Beginning“, slipping off the calendar of the Parisian Haute Couture Week that has just ended. The designer Pierpaolo Piccioli wanted to pay homage to Rome, the city where the Atelier was founded and which still plays a fundamental role in the history of the brand, with a 600-meter-long walkway that crosses Trinità dei Monti And Piazza di Spagna, to then rejoin the Maison’s headquarters in Piazza Mignanelli. The parade will be held on 8 July 2022 at 8 pm and the streets are already armored for the arrival of the great international guests, from Zendaya to Anne Hathaway. however, there is a way to see it even without an invitation, from the comfort of your home.

Because Valentino has chosen to parade in Trinità dei Monti

The Valentino fashion show in Rome aroused enormous curiosity for several reasons: the Haute Couture shows are always at a great spectacular rate, both for the splendor of the creations and for the locations chosen. In this case, the stylist Pierpaolo Piccioli has chosen a much longer path than a classic catwalk that embraces the heart of Rome: a tribute to the famous Valentino Garavani fashion show in 1985, but also to the “Woman Under the Stars” program. Piccioli, however, does not want to look back with nostalgia: on the contrary, he imagines a creative dialogue with Garavani that is a new beginning for the brand, hence the name “The Beginning”. The parade route touches some symbolic places: it starts from the Atelier in via Mignanelli, goes up via Gregoriana and culminates on the steps of Trinità dei Monti. The models will descend the famous steps to arrive in Piazza di Spagna, and then return to the headquarters of the fashion house.

Pierpaolo Piccioli before the parade in Trinità dei Monti

VIP guests at the Valentino fashion show and party in Rome

The event drew stars from all over the world, including the actress, to Rome Zendaya, face and ambassador of the Maison. The actresses were also expected Anne Hathaway and Gwyneth Paltrow. In all likelihood, the phenomenon singer will also be present Blanco, who posed in Valentino’s latest campaign. After the fashion show, Valentino’s great night will continue with a gala dinner and an armored party for about 200 guests at the Baths of Caracalla.

Zendaya in Valentino

The time and where to see it live

The preparations for the parade attracted a large crowd of onlookers around the very central Piazza di Spagna: the event, however, is armored and the parade is only admitted by invitation. This year, in addition to professionals, the press and VIP guests, the students of fashion schools also had the opportunity to participate. If you are not in the small circle of the lucky ones on the list, however, the solution is there: starting from eight the event will be streamed on the brand’s website and on social channels, including Youtube to Instagram.

Valentino Haute Couture Spring / Summer 2022

Valentino’s Haute Couture is on Spotify

The Valentino event in Rome is not only to be seen, it is also to be listened to: the creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli will give voice to the atmospheres of the show with an unprecedented playlist on Spotify to allow everyone to experience the Piazza di Spagna event in a complete and suggestive way. A first that will accompany fans behind the scenes, discovering the secrets of the clothes and the creative process. To daydream, once again, in front of the great beauty of Haute Couture.