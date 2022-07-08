Guardians of the Galaxy has a Bible scene deleted by James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy director reveals he cut a scene from the original movie that referenced the Bible

the movie of the Guardians of the Galaxy It was a great success at its premiere in 2014which introduced us to one of the space crews more hooligans and that would end up becoming another great icon of the UCM. James Gunn he knew how to give his personal touch to the galactic heroes and present characters as charismatic as groot (Vin Diesel), an alien being shaped like a tree. The director reveals now that he deleted a scene in which he was shown as an important biblical figure.

Through your account Twitter, James Gunn shared an image of «Groot’s Last Supper«, a scene that would recreate the well-known work of Leonardo da Vinci with groot in the center as an analog of Jesus Christ. Also in that picture are Drax (dave baptist) Y Rocket (Bradley Cooper), leaving aside star lord (Chris Pratt) Y Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

“Screenshot of the original Guardians, which I cut from the final film”

Gunn commented on the reason the scene didn’t make it past the final cut: “It was too flashy and stopped the flow of the story. It was the right decision.” He was also asked if one of the reasons was the omen of what happened after Guardians of the Galaxy. “That too to some extent, but I’m not sure people expected groot died in a movie Marvel whatever it is » he explains Gunn.

The truth is that after the death of groot in the first movie of the Guardians of the Galaxia the character would resurface as Baby Groot for the second part, which would make the scene of The Last Supper in a direct omen following the Bible. The Guardians of the Galaxy come back in Thor: Love And ThunderY Gunn prepare the Christmas special guardians before finishing his adaptation of the Guardians of the Galaxy with the volume 3whose premiere is scheduled for May 5, 2023.