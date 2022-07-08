Gregory Itzin, America’s Worst Fictitious President, Dies at 74

Federico Marin Bellon CONTINUE Federico Marin Bellon Updated: 07/08/2022 18:40h

Save



RELATED NEWS

The resemblance of Gregory Itzín with Richard Nixon, not only physical, led the producers of the series ’24’ to ensure that everything was a coincidence. The actor has died at the age of 74 from undisclosed causes, according to the producer and director Jon Cassar.

Gregory Itzin, Character Actor Who Played Villainous President on ’24,’ Dies at 74 https://t.co/j1xbJQhPRj via @variety — Jon Cassar (@joncassar) July 8, 2022

Iztin was Charles Logan for 44 episodes, in which he behaved like a true traitor to his country. Obviously, his was not a beloved character, but in that revolutionary series that he was ’24’, he played a crucial role as the last obstacle of Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland), always determined to save his country from all sorts of threats and conspiracies. Then there was the hero’s daughter, Elisha Cuthbertwhich deserves a separate analysis.

’24’, in fact, perhaps unconsciously prepared the arrival at the White House of Barack Obama. In the first season of the series, he introduced us to an irreproachable Davide Palmer (played by Dennis Haysbert) as the first black president of the United States.

Predestined for the White House

His vice president and eventual successor was the evil Charles Logan (Itzin), who curiously had already been a presidential candidate in a cheese commercial. In a way, he seemed predestined, as he was born in Washington and made his screen debut in the 1979 miniseries Backstairs at the White House.

Piper Perabo and Gregory Itzin, in ‘Covert Affairs’

The actor, neither too handsome nor with an intelligent face, was twice nominated for an Emmy for the series, of course without success. Despite everything, how badly he managed to fall for the public is part of his abilities as an actor, which made him participate in almost 200 titles, between television series and movies. Some of the best known are ‘Land as you can’ and ‘Fear and loathing in Las Vegas’, although not even the contestants of ‘Pasapalabra’ would know what roles he played in those films.

Iztin was a great theater lover and he also became a Tony candidate for the play ‘The Kentucky Cycle’, which he performed on Broadway, naturally in another supporting role. He also appeared in ‘Lincoln’ (again close to the presidency), of steven spielbergand in ‘The Ides of March’, by George Clooney.

A quick review of his filmography also allows you to find him in series such as ‘Navy: Criminal Investigation’, ‘Covert Affairs’, ‘Hawaii 5.0’, ‘The Mentalist’ (in 15 episodes), ‘Desperate Housewives’, ‘Star Trek: Enterprise’ , ‘Friends’, ‘New York Cops’, ‘The West Wing of the White House’, ‘CSI’, ‘ER’, ‘Murphy Brown’, ‘Hill Street Blues’, ‘Lou Grant’, ‘Fame ‘ and in a very long etcetera of the best television of recent decades.

Gregory Itzin had been married since 1979 to Judith L. Goldmanwith whom he had two children.

See them

comments