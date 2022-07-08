Goodbye to James Caan, star of “The Godfather”

On Wednesday night, Hollywood lost one of its most iconic actors: james caanwho He passed away at the age of 82, of causes still unknown.

The news was released yesterday, through a statement posted on Twitter by his manager, Matt DelPiano.

“Jimmy not only went one of the best actors that our business has seen, but it was funny, loyal, affectionate and lovingDelPiano said. For his part, Rob Reiner, who directed Caan in “Misery,” tweeted: “I loved working with him”.

A football player at Michigan State University and a practical prankster on production sets, Caan was a handsome, smiling actor with the swagger and muscular build of an athlete. He managed a long career despite having temper outbursts and minor brushes with the law.

It was one of Francis Ford Coppola’s favorites from the 1960s, when the director chose him for the lead role in “The Rain People”. Also, directed him in “The Godfather”, where he gave life to “Sonny”, the number one enforcer and eldest son of the mafia boss “Vito Corleone” (played by Marlon Brando, who won an Oscar for Best Actor for the role).

Caan rose to stardom after starring in the 1971 made-for-TV movie “Brian’s Song,” a drama about Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo, who had died of cancer the previous year at age 26.

In the early 1980s he began to resent making movies. He had begun his struggle with drugs and was dejected after the death of his sister Barbara, who died of leukemia in 1981. He returned to stardom opposite Kathy Bates in 1990’s “Misery.”

It could be “Rocky Balboa”

46 years after the premiere of the film inspired by “Rocky”, the Italian-American boxer, which was directed by John G. Avildsen and starring Sylvester Stallone, there are still secrets behind the production, since back then one of the candidates to embody the athlete was James Caan.

United Artists Corporation, the American film company that was founded in 1919, offered Stallone, who was also the writer of the material, to sell the rights to the script for a value of 350 thousand dollars, however, the proposal was not only the monetary amount, since he would have to give up playing the boxer, so James Caan, Ryan O’Neal and Burt Reynolds were the main candidates.

In the end, the film’s budget was reduced to a million dollars and the company opted for Stallone, who was paid $350 a week to play “Rocky” and gave him $20,000 for the story.

