Goodbye Martino, the DT who is in Europe and already said yes to Tri before the World Cup

The DT who would say yes to the Mexican team to replace Martino

July 07, 2022 9:25 p.m.

Gerardo Martino has become one of the most criticized characters in the Mexican team after the poor results achieved throughout the qualifying rounds and friendly matches that El Tri faced.

More news from the Mexican team:

The 4 sacred cows that must be lowered for the dignity of the Tri, according to Martinoli

Although in the statistics the numbers are cold and it would seem that Mexico, hand in hand with father Martino, has a higher balance than other elections, the problem is that El Tri has had painful defeats against World Cup teams that will go to Qatar.

If Gerardo Martino fails in the friendlies that he will hold in the month of September prior to the Qatar World Cup, Femexfut could consider leaving the detergent and not and would already have a DT ready that would arrive from Europe, since he said yes to the selection Mexican.

Who will be Gerardo Martino’s replacement at El Tri?

Interview for Hugo Sánchez The former coach of the Mexican national team and current DT of Majorca, Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre, commented that the Mexican National Team can never be told no, so if Yon de Luisa requires it, he would gladly go to El Tri.

More news from the Mexican team:

They saw him as Jiménez’s successor, Juventus sought him out, now he’s getting out of the World Cup