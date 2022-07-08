Gerard Piqué faces the press with his children present

    Régulo Caro assures that the wound for the loss of his brother will never heal

  • Bad Bunny gives away tickets for his concert to fans who were camping outside the box office

  • “I have no idea what’s going on”: Livia Brito responds to accusations of kidnapping against her boyfriend

  • “I think they were going to kill me.” A makeup artist accuses Livia Brito’s boyfriend of kidnapping

  • They affirm that Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Méndez are finally legally separated

  • Actor James Caan, famous for his participation in the classics ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Misery’, dies at 82

  • Celebrities ARV: Belinda kisses two women, “El Canelo” confesses exotic tastes in cars

  • Elon Musk: This is all we know about his numerous offspring

  • Is Michelle Salas getting married soon? This is what is known about their relationship

  • Dakota Johnson helped improve Coldplay concerts with a peculiar idea

  • Lupita Jones reveals without half measures how she deals with the Miss candidates

  • Toni Costa’s girlfriend hospitalized for respiratory problems

  • While Zerboni looks like “king of the jungle” and Nacho cries in The House of Celebrities 2

  • Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez reveals what is the most exotic ‘craving’ he has asked for in a car

  • Producer Raphy Pina denied bail for representing “a danger to the community”

  • Nicki Minaj’s husband sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender in California

  • Belinda kisses drag queen Valentina and actress Lola Rodríguez at a show in Spain

  • Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Méndez are officially divorced

  • Sexier than ever: Laura Bozzo is seen as she came into the world in The House of Celebrities 2

  • Toni Costa gets fed up with everything and everyone and shows her claws in The House of Celebrities 2

