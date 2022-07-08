Fury of the Gods at San Diego Comic Con, here are the announcements!

Dwayne Johnson officially announces Black Adam’s presence at San Diego Comic Con later this month.

Initially the debut of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the role of Black Adam Andwas expected in the Shazam movie, but an entire film dedicated to the character was later announced, which will be released on October 21 from a script byAdam Sztykiel and directed by Jaume-Collett Serra. At the same time, it will also be released in theaters in December Shazam: Fury of The Gods by David F. Sandberg, sequel to the first chapter released in theaters in 2019.

In the last few hours, Warner Bros. has confirmed its presence at San Diego Comic Con for the 23 Julyannouncing that both the second Shazam movie and the first Black Adam movie will be featured.

Here are the two announcements:

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is headed to San Diego Comic-Con on July 23. #ShazamMovie pic.twitter.com/HbqVhRyrcy – Shazam! Movie (@ShazamMovie) July 7, 2022

The world needed a hero, it had #BlackAdam. From 20 October only to the cinema! From New Line Cinema comes the action adventure “Black Adam,” the first ever feature to explore the story of the DC Superhero, starring Dwayne Johnson, and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (“Jungle Cruise”).

Almost 5,000 years after he is bestowed with the almighty powers of ancient gods, and imprisoned just as quickly, Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly grave, ready to unleash his unique form of justice in the modern world. Johnson stars opposite Aldis Hodge (“City on a Hill,” “That Night in Miami”) as Hawkman; Noah Centineo (“All the Times I’ve Written I Love You”) as Atom Smasher; Sarah Shahi (“Sex / Life”, “Rush Hour – Paris Mission”) in those of Adrianna; Marwan Kenzari (“Murder on the Orient Express”, “The Mummy”) is Ishmael; Quintessa Swindell (“Voyagers”, “Trinkets”) is Cyclone; Bodhi Sabongui (“A Million Little Things”) is Amon, while Pierce Brosnan (the “Mamma Mia!” And James Bond franchises) plays Dr. Fate.

Collet-Serra directed the film from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, based on a screen story by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani themselves, based on DC characters. Black Adam was created by Bill Parker and CC Beck. The producers of the film are Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia, with Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns and Scott Sheldon. “Black Adam” will arrive in Italian cinemas on October 20, 2022 and will be distributed by Warner Bros.