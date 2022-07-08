From Batman to Gilgamesh: chaos as the engine of creation in difficult times

Emblematic phrase in the movie “The Dark Knight Rises”

They remember that scene and that dialogue. In the underground facilities (but white, hyperluminous) of Bruce Wayne’s laboratory, who at night or when needed, becomes Batman; Alfred, that butler and father figure who is willing to do anything for his “Master Wayne” (which could be translated as “Mr. Wayne” or “Young Wayne”, since not “Master”, which would be in disuse since the end of the slavery, but that was how it was used at the time) tells him of a time when he was in Burma with his colleagues. A diamond thief had struck, and they had decided to follow him to salvage the loot. But in six months they had not found anyone who had traded the precious stones with the thief. One day Alfred saw a boy with a diamond the size of a tangerine. The thief had been getting rid of the loot. “Why had he stolen the precious stones then?” Bruce Wayne asked him. “There are men who do not act in a logical way,” explained Alfred. “Some men just want to watch the world burn.”

Glorious scene and great phrase, one of several that treasures The Dark Knight Risesthe second film in the Batman trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan. It is for some the most philosophical episode of the franchise, not only for questions or phrases that are stated, but for narrative situations such as the one that happens when the hostages of a ship can only save their lives if they decide to blow up the other ship and its hostages. , and vice versa. A scene of inhospitable tension. But the phrase that concerns us points to a situation of loose, lurking chaos and fear. Being subjected to someone who just wants to see the world burn in chaos, isn’t that a scary image?

Regarding Batman, HBO Max has the most complete collection of the franchise, since the 1989 film directed Tim Burton with Michael Keaton, Kim Basinger, Jack Nicholson and music from Princegoing through the Nolan trilogy, the animated episodes of the series, those of the League of Justice to the recent batman 2022, starring Robert Pattinson and that is pretty good. However, the psychological darkness of the character is less compared to the suffocating climate caused less by the script than by the scenery and lighting effects. But back to chaos, as always back to chaos.

Gilgamesh poem (Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Probably in recent days, and not only in Argentina since the economic crisis is international and the war in Ukraine is a reality and, at the same time, a global threat, many people have felt at some point the overwhelm produced by the sensation of chaos. A discomfort, a helplessness. It is not necessary to repeat the tremendous news that emerges moment by moment from any device, but it is confirmed in the daily act of going to the supermarket on the block, when checking the available funds in the bank account or noticing the menu of the boys in the school lunches when not in the popular kitchens, which extend in this same city of Buenos Aires. Chaos threatens and surrounds. Chaos is also a spring from which the waters of creation drink.

Since chaos is as productive as it is ominous, mentioning some of its manifestations will suffice to keep company, if you will, with this our own moment of structural chaos.

From the beginning of everything. The first written narrative in human history is the Gilgamesh poem, which tells the story of this Assyrian king who ruled his subjects with an iron fist who asked the gods for help, who sent Enkidu to challenge the king. It was an arduous and even fight, with admiration, Gilgamesh proposed that they abandon the fight and invited him to join his family, He announced that together they would go to look for a dangerous being and Gilgamesh took Enkidu to his mother, to bless him. Despite opposing that union, he advised the beloved friend of his son. The goddess Ishtar declared her love to Gilgamesh, who rejected him and left with Enkidu. Ishtar’s wrath would make itself felt. The journey was going great, the friends (well, they were called that at that time) killed the being, but the gods who answered to Ishtar killed Enkidu. It was all pain. His kingdom was behind, he was alone, sadness corroded the soul of Gilgamesh, who went to visit the only immortal man, who had survived the universal flood. He told her that he could not be immortal, that it was a quality of the gods. Gilgamesh wandered in chaos. He returned to his city. He decided to die and to do so he buried himself with eighty people from his court.

Probably, Alberto Migra I would have made a great telenovela with this old combo. But note that here once it begins, chaos devours everything.

Instead, the Bible is the Bible. But she starts by summoning him. “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth. The earth was chaos and confusion and darkness above the deep, and a wind from God flapped above the waters. They are the first words of the book Genesis and it turns out, if the reader looks closely, dark, but God comes to restore order in that chaos. A few centuries later, Hesiod, the Greek poet who lived around 700 BC, improved on that beginning with this synthesis: “In the beginning was chaos.” And that was enough, forever and ever.

Marquis de Sade

Fast-forward a long time to get closer to chaos in modern times. The French Revolution is the historical event that extended its most important triumph in recent centuries. But let’s stop at his previous literature. The illustration showed a new world through the discussion of ideas and their writing. In the midst of the chaos, their men and women (from the upper classes, of course) developed a lexicography for a dictionary of the new things of the world to come. And on its fringes, chaos mimicked chaos. Donatien Alphonse de Sade, the Marquis de Sade, wrote. He wrote about everything. And he wrote not only the eroticism that populated the pages of his contemporaries, but he wrote sex and perversion.

The 120 days of Sodom it is his most perfect and most unreadable novel. An aristocrat, a priest, a banker and a judge (in the midst of popular discontent, the mobs facing hunger and war and a monarchy useless for their purposes) decide to take a few days, 120, in a castle with 8 girls and 8 boys between 12 and 15 years old who kidnap; 8 young “fuckers” and 42 people who will be servants and victims. Four “historians” with a past as prostitutes will give them lessons every day on the sexual arts, which will later have a practical counterpart. The book is unreadable because it is impossible to process: so much perversity exceeds the horizon of the human, but the genius of the Marquis de Sade, who wrote the novel imprisoned in the Bastille Prison, is that this impossibility of supporting the text is the same impossibility of supporting the structure of society. Not for nothing Sade was one of the prisoners released in the taking of the Bastille, that July 14, 1789 that would forever change the destiny of humanity.

Now that one hundred years have passed since the birth of Pier Paolo Pasolini, Salò or the 100 days of Sodomhis version of the classic Divine Marquis, is located in the fascist republic of Saló, the last Mussolinian redoubt before the partisans hanged the Duce and his lover while they tried to flee to the rhythm of the fall of their oppressive regime. Pasolini’s film was banned. It is in its own way impossible to see. And that virtue unites the two versions and gives power to their chaos: they are reflecting the chaos that lives beyond the book or the cinematograph (or the device where you want to see it): the chaos of l’Ancien Régimewhich ends, that of capitalism that ceaselessly destroys in Pier Paolo’s film.

Kids in the Hall: Comedy Hooligans

To finish some not exhaustive mentions, it is good to remember the classic of the beloved Alfred Hitchcock, Birds, which is hosted on HBO Max. You remember the plot and the ending (please, if you don’t want to know the scene at the end, go to the next paragraph): the birds start to behave strangely everywhere. Get togheter. They attack humans. They regroup. Crows, pigeons, seagulls, all the birds circle around the humans plunging into chaos. A group of people decide and manage to escape, leaving victims behind. They take a car, it’s just about moving forward. They turn on the radio. The birds take the cities one by one. In this film chaos seems to have triumphed forever. However, it only remains to move forward. Oh damn Hichcock, you did it again!

To end with a more rosy picture, a question must be asked: will the reader remember, or know in some way, the The Kids In The Hall? It is about a group of Canadian comedians who, very young, in the mid-1990s became known on the continent because they were hired by HBO, at the time when HBO was free on the basic cable service. Centuries ago! The KITH They made very surreal sketches, with a humor marked by the absurd, and they dared to stage gays and lesbians making a very powerful humor, led to laughter, but that in no way appealed to the mockery of the different. Rather, as freaks, they laughed at their tribe convincingly, appropriately, and in many wigs and fine ladies’ outfits. They were a great group. Later Dave Foley was the protagonist of newsradio, a great program of the time, and nothing more was heard of them. Okay. Attention: they had not separated! They kept rolling around the stages of Canada all these years.

The good guys at Amazon Prime decided to make a documentary called Kids in the Hall: Comedy Hooligans, upload all the seasons of the series to its platform and present one more made in 2022 by its original protagonists. Well, it must be said that the documentary is very loving and cute with the memory of some boys from a Canadian province to triumph in the United States (which is like a group from Canelones, Uruguay, enjoying success on Corrientes Street). Seeing the old chapters, some of which reach an intertextual refinement with European avant-garde cinema, is a pleasure. And yapa the current chapters that have jokes that often work, it’s true, but that are somewhat strange to look at given the jump from young people in their twenties or thirties in the nineties to the cast of “kids” today. But in short, if you want to know a nice story, watch 22-minute episodes of 90s humor that work perfectly, and poke around with the actors, go ahead today. They won’t regret it.

