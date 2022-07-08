Fortnite x Thor: Love and Thunder – New skins for Thor and Jane Foster come to the game

new skins of Thor they arrive at Fortnite to promote the movie Thor: Love and Thunder. These are the versions of Marvel Cinematic Universe of Thor Odinson Y The Mighty Thor. In this news we have how to get Thor Odinson and Mighty Thor in Fortnite. We also give you all the details of this new collaboration of fortnite season 3:

How to get Thor Odinson and The Powerful Thor in Fortnite?

The Thor Odinson and The Mighty Thor skins and their accessories are items from the Fortnite store that must be purchased with V-Bucks, the virtual currency of the game. At the time we write this news, the exchange rate is 1,000 paVos for €7.99. These new Fortnite cosmetics will be in the store from July 8, 2022 at 02:00 CEST.

The Gods of Thunder Pack is exclusive to the Fortnite store

What are all the Thor: Love and Thunder items in Fortnite?

Just below we leave you a list with all the Thor: Love and Thunder items in Fortnite. We will update the list with their prices in paVos when they are in the store.

Thunder Gods Pack (includes Thor Odinson skin, Thor’s Mantle backpack accessory, Stormbreaker harvesting tool, Stormbreaker Flight glider, Mighty Thor skin, Mighty Thor’s Cloak backpack accessory, Mjolnir Reforged harvesting tool, Glider Flight of Mjlonir, Hammer Strike emote, and Gods of Thunder loading screen): 2,500 V-Bucks

Official art of the Fortnite Thunder Gods Pack

What are Fortnite skins? Which one is the best?

As always when we publish news of this type, we must remind you how do fortnite skins work:

Fortnite skins, like the rest of the game’s accessories, are just aesthetic modifications . That is, they only modify the appearance of our character in the game. Neither is “stronger” or “better” than the other, so to speak.

. That is, they only modify the appearance of our character in the game. Neither is “stronger” or “better” than the other, so to speak. All Fortnite cosmetic items (skins, backpacks, spikes…) can be used without problems in all game modes : Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World.

(skins, backpacks, spikes…) : Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World. All of these items may return to the store in the future.although no one knows exactly when, unless Epic Games itself announces it, or unless the store sections are leaked a couple of hours before the daily update.

“Gods of Thunder” Loading Screen

Thor and Jane Foster have arrived at Fortnite to celebrate the premiere from his movie in cinemas July 8th. In our Fortnite Fortnite guide we tell you how to level up fast during Chapter 3 Season 3 so you can complete the Battle Pass.

Sources: Epic Games, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration