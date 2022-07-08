Formentera, Lionel Messi, photographed at a table at “Beso Beach”, at the baptism party of Inzaghi’s baby and at Cala Saona aboard the yacht he rented for about 10 thousand euros a day

FORMENTARA (29 June 2022) – There is also Lionel Messi these days on the island. For him, holidays on a yacht and a few trips to the mainland, especially in Ibiza but, on some occasions also precisely in Formentera. And so yesterday he was seen and photographed at the “Beso Beach “. In recent days, however, he was at “Casa Pacha” (with him there was also Suarez) at the batesimo party of Pippo Inzaghi’s child and also at Cala Saonaaboard the luxury yacht he chartered for his holidays.

Having closed the French championship and won the 2022 Grand Final against Italy, the Paris Saint-Germain striker flew to Argentina and then left for Spain and attend Jordi Alba’s wedding. And now she is enjoying, together with her family, a period of vacation at full sea, aboard a dream yacht. which he rented in Ibiza. It is the “Shalimar II”, which shines in terms of design, luxury and comfort.