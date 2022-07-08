First case of monkeypox confirmed in Nuevo León

health authorities of New Lion confirmed this Thursday first case of monkey pox in the entity.

This was confirmed by the infectologist Adrian Camachowho asserted that the first patient with monkeypox in the state is a young man who had made a previous trip, who is also a carrier of HIV.

He is a young man, who lives with HIV and who had some lesions that made the dermatologists at our hospital suspect the possibility of monkeypox and we finally approached the case by finding these findings,” he explained at a press conference with the head of Health. state Soul Moroccan Rose.

He argued that the patient, whose case was diagnosed in the University Hospitalis undergoing treatment from home and his health is stable.

“We want to share that we have detected the first case of monkeypox in the state, this case was diagnosed at the university hospital in recent days due to a collaboration between services and hospital departments,” he said.

The Secretary of Health of the state of New Lion It has already notified the federal authorities of this case of monkeypox.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said today that cases of monkey pox they have increasing a 77 percent in one week and have been reported two new deathswhich brings to three the number of deaths in the world since this outbreak was reported last May.

Altogether, the confirmed cases of the disease are now raised to six thousand 27 in 59 countriesindicated the organization in its latest epidemiological report.

The WHO has announced that it has convened its Emergency Committee on June 18 to analyze the evolution of this disease, its spread and recommend whether to maintain the “moderate” risk level assigned to it on June 27 or An international health emergency, like COVID-19, must be declared.

