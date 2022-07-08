Fall Guys free-to-play beats Fortnite and COD: Warzone

On June 21 we saw the launch of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in its free-to-play version, in addition to its arrival on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch consoles. This week Mediatonic revealed that they had managed to reach the 50 million players in two weeksfaster than Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends.

Since the week that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout arrived in its free-to-play version on all platforms, we have realized that it has been a great success, as it is among the most played games on Xbox and Mediatonic had presumed to reach 20 million players in its first 2 days. This week Mediatonic showed off the new achievement:

Also: 6 features of Nissan e-power technology that explain how it works.

“We are in absolute disbelief… 50 million players in 2 weeks! INCREDIBLE”, was what the official account of Fall Guys: Free For All said on Twitter, celebrating the challenge with an image of the planet earth made up of beans from Fall Guys. This achievement comes despite releasing its free-to-play version almost two years after its original debut on PS4 and PC.

According to analyst Benji Sales, Fall Guys had an incredible debut especially when we put it in comparison with the other free-to-play monsters: While Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout reached 50 million players in 2 weeks, both COD: Warzone like Apex Legends took a month to reach that number. For its part, Fortnite reached 45 million players in 100 days, although at that time the popularity was not compared to what it is today.

Surely the popularity of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will continue to increase now that it has become a free-to-play game, as Epic Games is expected to make very creative collaborations as it has done with Fortnite. Among the announced collaborations is that of Sonic, as Sonic, Tails and Knuckles botargas were confirmed, in addition to the Bean Hill Zone level being leaked.