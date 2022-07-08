F1 2022 Live: Qualy GP Austria LIVE: Formula 1 Car Race Result; live ranking

Qualy live | Result Austrian GP – Red Bull Ring

Q3 | 00:00 | VERSTAPPEN! In a dramatic way and with 1:04.984 he beats Leclerc to be the Poleman.

Q3 | 00:30 | Leclerc drops the time and is taking pole.

Q3 resumes

Q3 | 02:15 | Time to close Q3…

Q3 | 02:31 | In 5 minutes the classification will resume. The drivers will have one last chance to set their best times.

Q3 | 02:31 | Russell was fifth at the end of Q3. The young man from Mercedes is also unharmed.

Red flag after Russell crash

Q3 | 02:40 | ANOTHER ACCIDENT! George Russell now loses control and crashes into the defense. Red flag. The car’s spoiler broke.

Q3 resumes

Q3 | 05:00 | The cars come out again and the actions resume.

Q3 | 05:29 | Work is maintained and the session will be resumed shortly.

Q3 | 05:29 | Hamilton is fine after the impact and they are already working to get the car out. He leaves by his own foot the British.

Red flag, accident with Hamilton

Q3 | 05:29 | HARD ACCIDENT! Lewis Hamilton goes off the track and crashes into the wall. The seven-time champion wrecked the car. There is a red flag.

Q3 | 06:30 | Checo Prez is currently in fourth place and remains below the Ferraris.

Q3 | 07:00 | VERSTAPPEN! The Dutch fly and for now has the best record.

The FIA ​​investigates an incident with Checo Prez

Q3 | 10:00 | An exit at turn 6 during qualifying 2 puts Checo under the microscope and is being investigated. Meanwhile the tapato advanced to Q3.

Q3 begins!

Q3 | 11:00 | Moment of knowing who will be the poleman.

Q2 ends: Verstappen and Checo Prez get into Q3

Q2 | 00:00 | CZECH IN! Prez achieves a great time on his last lap and is in Q3. Gasly, Albon Bottas, Tsunoda and Norris stay out.

Q2 | 01:00 | The last seconds begin to get into Q3.

Q2 | 02:00 | The track limits play tricks on Norris and take away his lap.

Q2 | 03:05 | Leclerc now with the best time registering 1:05.287.

Q2 | 05:00 | We enter the final stretch of Q2 and Checo, Albon, Gasly, Tsunoda and Norris are eliminated for now.

Q2 | 06:28 | CZECH ALERT! The exicnao is in 11th place and could be left out in Q2. The Mexican needs a faster lap to overtake Bottas. The tapato lost a lap at turn 9.

Q2 | 08:10 | Hamilton continues to improve his records and now imposes 1:05.475.

Q2 | 09:07 | Checo Prez for now is among the first seven with almost a second difference from the lead.

Q2 | 11:25 a.m. | HAMILTON! 1:05.538 for Lewis who remains firm and seeks the best times.

Q2 | 12:00 | The early times are starting to set in and the best times at the start are for Verstappen.

Q2 begins!

Q2 | 15:00 | The cars roll again and Q2 begins.

Q1 ends: Checo Prez and Verstappen advance

Q1 | 00:00 | Riccairdo, Stroll, Zhpu, Latifi and Vettel are eliminated. Leclerc and Saniz had the best times.

Q1 | 00:50 | We are in the final stretch and Tsunoda remains slightly in the top 15.

Q1 | 03:05 | Red Bull and Ferrari are already in the garage, they know that their status apralaQ2 is more than established.

Q1 | 05:00 | Great time valid for Verstappen, who gets into the top three. He is behind Ferrari in Q1.

Q1 | 07:25 | HAMILTON! The Englishman improves Czech’s time by 64 thousandths and has the best record.

Q1 | 09:37 | CZECH PREZ! Great time for the Mexican who sets the best time with 1:06.143. Verstappen went outside and is unable to unseat his partner.

Q1 | 12:00 | CHARLES LECLERC! The Monegasque marks 1:06.200 and for now has the best time.

Q1 | 14:15 | Carlos Sainz’s tempo was overturned after he spun out at Turn 10.

Q1 | 15:00 | SAINZ! The Ferrari Driver is the first to set a good time with 1:06.363.

Q1 begins in Austria



Q1 | 18:00 | The single-seaters begin to go out to warm the tires and mark the times.

Everything ready for the start of the classification in Spielberg

10:00 a.m. | The actions will begin shortly and the first cars will leave.

Lewis Hamilton ready to seek pole position

9:51 a.m. | Lewis Hamilton has stringed together a couple of podium races and hopes that this weekend will be no exception. The Briton now hopes to build on Mercedes’ pace and take his first pole position of the year.

What time does the Austrian Grand Prix qualy start?

9:45 a.m. | The Grand Prix Qualy will take place at 10:00 am in Mexico City. In local time, the competition will begin at 3:00 p.m.

Does classification define the start in the sprint race?

9:40 a.m. | Due to the fact that there will be a Sprint race this weekend, this classification will define the grid for Saturday. While tomorrow’s race will serve to define Sunday’s start.

Checo Prez’s incredible helmet for the Austrian GP

9:25 a.m. | Red Bull is at home and Checo Prez decided to honor the team with the colors of the country. The Mexican driver, as usual, surprises us with an excellent design.

9:20 a.m. | Free practice 1 of the Austrian GP left Verstappen with the best time. Second and third place went to Charles Leclerc and George Russell. The winner of the last GP, Carlos Sainz finished seventh.

Very good Friday and welcome to the classification of the Austrian Grand Prix. On the eve of the Sprint Race, today is the Qualy where the pilots want to have a great starting position for tomorrow.

Max Verstappen already set the fastest time during the first free practice session. While Checo Prez was fourth, but Mercedes and Ferrari set great laps and promise to be a stone in the shoe for the Mexican.

