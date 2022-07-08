Everything Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have said about their breakup: there’s a lot of “s — t that comes” after a breakup

Ads

Work on it. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello slowly talked about their separation after leaving her in the fall of 2021.

The “Stitches” singer and former Fifth Harmony singer started as friends in 2014 after they both opened up for the Austin Mahone tour. They collaborated on 2017’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and later sparked sentimental speculation when they released their 2019 duet, “Señorita”.

The couple apparently confirmed they were more than just friends in July 2019 after being spotted making out in the ocean in Miami.

More than a year later, the two adopted a puppy while living together during the coronavirus pandemic. However, things fizzled out between the two the following year.

Longtime friends announced their separation in November 2021 via a joint statement, in which they explained that their “love for each other as human beings is stronger than ever”.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly later that month that the musicians “still have a lot of love and respect for each other” after they split.

“At this point they have decided that they need a break from each other to assess where they are. They’re never saying, just not now, ”the insider said at the time. “It hurts, but they’re both sure this is for the best.”

The source noted that the attention “became overwhelming” for the duo, especially when “they were getting mad about how serious they were and whether or not they were going to get engaged.”

The “Summer of Love” crooner and former X Factor contestant each released songs that seemed to face the split in the following months. It wasn’t until March 2022, however, that neither artist spoke directly about the breakup.

“I honestly don’t care,” Mendes told Billboard in an interview posted on March 14 when asked about his feelings about the intense control he and Cabello went through during their two-year romance.

He later admitted during a studio session that it took him a while for the breakup to really hit him. “It’s like, ‘Oh, now I’m on my own,’” Mendes said via a Twitter video posted on March 18 when he explained the inspiration behind his new music. “You don’t realize all the shit that comes after [the initial split]. “



