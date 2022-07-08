Euphoria 3, Zendaya would like to direct an episode of the HBO series

After making Emmy history as the youngest actress ever awarded for her performance in Euphoria, Zendaya is ready to add another item to her curriculum: that of director.

The HBO TV series created by Sam Levinson, Euphoriahas been one of the most acclaimed in recent years by audiences and critics, and her stars are all having great fortune in film and television (do you know for example that Sydney Sweeney will be in Madame Web, the Marvel film with Dakota Johnson?).

And leading a cast made up of already established stars in the making can only be her, Zendaya Colemanthe talented and multifaceted artist that we have come to know already from her first Disney Channel projects, and who between a blockbuster and another, a commercial and an independent film, is continuing to dominate the scenes.

But the young woman is not enough just to know how to sing, dance and act (with great results), and now she wants to try her hand also behind the camera, and she wants to do it with an episode of Euphoria.

“It’s funny, because actually I should have directed the sixth episode [della seconda stagione di Euphoria], but then I had to act in that too. I didn’t have enough time, so I didn’t have a chance this time“revealed in a recent interview”I wanted to have enough time to devote to it, to be able to do it better. So maybe next season“.

Let us therefore wait and look forward to the Zendaya’s directorial debut.