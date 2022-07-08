El mundo de ‘The Walking Dead’ invadirá San Diego Comic Con | Tijuana News

San Diego, California.- The fans of the world of “Walking Dead” will be able to relive the most iconic moments and characters from the past 11 seasons of this television series, through a special activation outside the San Diego Convention Centerwithin the framework of San Diego Comic Con.

The activation will be located in the Hilton Hotel in Gaslamp Between the 4th Avenue and the street L, just at the head of the San Diego Convention Center, This next July 22 from 7:30 p.m.

It may interest you: Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson will arrive at Comic Con

On this site, fans will enjoy a variety of exclusive experiences, specifically designed for San Diego Comic Con, which include a collection of series pieces, accessories and artifacts from all seasons, showcasing the art and craftsmanship of the series, and offering fans the opportunity to capture photos and videos among their favorite items from the series.

Memorable moments from “The Walking Dead”

Custom video content will also highlight memorable moments from “The Walking Dead,” including special messages from the cast and crew, honoring this groundbreaking television series.

It may interest you: Papers Girls will have a special screening at Comic Con

The AMC television network will distribute “The Walking Dead” custom-designed enamel pins, depicting iconic images from all 11 seasons of the show, plus an additional designer pin commemorating “The Walking Dead” fan celebration.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to choose from four custom-designed jerseys in honor of the series, available exclusively that night.

It may interest you: These are the panels that Prime Video announces for Comic Con

Visitors can become waiting

Visitors can even transform into the undead after visiting a “The Walking Dead”-inspired makeup station for walkers.

And you can even enjoy the flavors of Commonwealth Taste of Tradition Ice Creamalong with themed drinks and food, as well as a Commonwealth-inspired lottery for additional giveaways.

It may interest you: Set of the tape ‘Nope’ will be the new attraction at Universal Studios

AMC announced that tickets will be available for this event, but at this time, it has not been revealed if they will cost anything or where they can be purchased.

The main elect of “The Walking Dead” and his new series within this world, such as “Queer for Fear” and “Tales of the Walking Dead” will be present at the panels of san diego comic con San Diego Convention Center.