Dwayne Johnson to Host Black Adam at San Diego Comic Con

MADRID, July 8. (CultureLeisure) –

After two editions affected by the coronavirus pandemic, San Diego Comic Con will be face-to-face again And it will be loaded with stars and news. And one of them has announced the very protagonist of Black AdamDwayne Johnson, who has confirmed that he will attend the meeting to be held from July 21 to 24 to present the film starring the DC antihero.

This has been made known by the protagonist of Jungle Cruise through a video published on his social networks, in which he assures that “the rumors are true” and will be attending San Diego Comic Con on Saturday, July 23 in Hall H. Not happy about that, too. confirmed the presence of the director of Black Adam, Jaume Collet-Serraalong with some cast members who in the tape they embody the Justice Society of America.

⚡️COMIC-CON EXCLUSIVE ⚡️ FINALLY… The Man in Black COMES HOME TO COMIC-CON ⚡️ BLACK ADAM⚡️

JSA: JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA

DIRECTOR: JAUME COLLET-SERRA SATURDAY JULY 23rd.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA

COMIC-CON

HALL H

6,000 STRONG 💪🏾⚡️ I’ll see you then… LFG. BA⚡️#BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/rVAHux48cC — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 7, 2022

And to the delight of the fans, along with the message posted by Johnson, Warner Bros. released a new Black Adam teaserthus highlighting their presence at the event.

Of course It will not be the only surprise that the studio has prepared for the event.nt. In fact, despite The Hollywood Reporter reporting that among the studio’s plans they were not presenting the film starring Ezra MillerThe Flash, or Blue Beetle with Xolo Maridueña, whose premieres are scheduled for 2023, Zachary Levi, the protagonist of Shazam, has also given a surprise to the fans.

The actor revealed through his Instagram account that will attend Comic Con to present the sequel to Shazam, Fury of the Gods at the Warner panel at Comic Con 2022.

Heyooo! I am very excited about announce that SHAZAM: FURY OF THE GODS will be at #SDCC this year!!! See you all in Hall H on Saturday morning, July 23. I can’t wait to share this moment and see your lit faces! What nerves !!!, reads the tweet from the official Shazam account that shared Levy’s message to fans of the film directed by David F. Sandberg.

Repost: @ZacharyLevi (instagram) | Heyooo! Very excited to share that SHAZAM: FURY OF THE GODS will be at #SDCC this year!! ⚡️

See y’all at Hall H, morning of Saturday, July 23. Can’t wait to hang with all of your bright & shining faces! ❤️⚡️Let’s get NERDY!!! 🤓@comic_con pic.twitter.com/uMG72AdfmO — Shazam! Movie (@ShazamMovie) July 7, 2022

In this way, despite not sharing scenes together, Levi, who embodies Shazam on the big screen, he will face his nemesis in the staplesthe so-called man in black whom Johnson will put a face on in the Collet-Sierra film. Black Adam will hit theaters on October 21 this year while the sequel to Shazam will do the same on December 21.