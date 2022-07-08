Dream kitchen and glass ceilings: the California mansion of the architect of Tom Brady and Kourtney Kardashian

Richard Landry is a well-known architect within the artistic medium, since he has designed the mansions of celebrities such as Tom Brady, Sylvester Stallone and Kourtney Kardashian. Now, he sold his own house, that caught the attention of an important person within Warner Bros. Landry got a good deal, he got 19.5 million dollars for it and it is not for less, because has luxury finishes and amenities worthy of a professional of his level.

was the middle Dirt.com the fact that reported that Landry sold the mansion in which she lived with her husband Chris Drugan, to JB Perrettethe CEO and president of Warner Bros, Discovery Global Streaming and Interactive Entertainment. The property was listed for $18 million.but the new owner liked the decoration so much that he decided to pay a million and a half more to keep some of the furniture.

The facade of Richard Landry’s mansion (Photo: Dirt.com)

The mansion is located in Brentwood, California, but nothing remains of the one that the architect bought in 2015 for 5.1 million dollars. In the last three years, he dedicated his work to the home that he shared with his partner and decided to remodel it to his liking. Finally, with the adaptations, its valuation increased to 18 million in which it was sold.

The place measures 4023 square meters, distributed in six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a foyer style living room, gym, a large movie theater, a game room with a bar, a backyard cabana, a pool, a spa, and of course basic spaces like the dining room, kitchen, and laundry room.

The gourmet style kitchen It is equipped with high-end appliances. It has a double central island with quartzite slabs, which were chosen by the interior designer Laurie Haefele. The cupboards are aqua blue and, in addition, this house has windows that open onto the garden.

One of the first things to be remodeled was the kitchen (Photo: Dirt.com)

In the master suite there is something that is not very common: a freestanding bathtub with access to a private garden, all this is located inside a terrace, also private, which has its own bathroom. So you can enjoy a day of relaxation while observing nature.

Gardens and nature predominate outside the mansion (Photo: Dirt.com)

As for the roof, the lighting it provides predominates due to its inclined aspect and above all because it is made of glass. From it hangs a steel structure that finally joins other spaces in the house. From that site, there is an excellent view of other areas of the property.

Richard Landry’s mansion has a contemporary style (Photo: Dirt.com)

There is also an impressive illuminated library by an old tin roof. Shelving pairs perfectly with a modern fireplace that is glued from floor to ceiling. The large windows give it a plus.

The living room is a very comfortable place, with large windows (Photo: Dirt.com)

Among other amenities, there is a playground that has a large pool table and a ping-pong table. Behind these there is an extensive drinks bar, ideal for a night out with family or friends.

The game room has a huge bar (Photo: Dirt.com)

Finally, on the outside of the property, the terrace stands out, with a swimming pool, a spa area and a large space to enjoy sunny afternoons and the summer season. From a dream home, comfortable and perfect for any season of the year, ideal to spend time both outdoors and inside one of the amenities it has.