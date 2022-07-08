Fortnite is very well known lately for its large number of collaborations with important licenses in the entertainment industry. Some of his recent collaborations have been with Naruto, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and more.. As you can see, his collaborations are really varied and arise with almost any well-known license, not just with entertainment licenses such as series and movies, but also with video games with the arrival of the Master ChiefLara Croft and Kratos.

With this idea in mind, It’s worth noting that the next big addition to Fortnite could come from anime., which should surprise no one considering Naruto is already in the game. However, what could happen could be much more important than that, as the alleged leak indicates that Dragon Ball is coming to Fortnite.

Dragon Ball is coming to Fortnite

These clues were discovered when studying the internal data of the game, since it was possible to appreciate one of the very recognizable capsules that can store anything inside produced by Capsule Corporation (Bulma’s family company). Despite everything, it is not yet known when these items will be available in the game, but what we can assure you is that the popular Akira Toriyama franchise will come to Fortnite.